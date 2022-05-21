Two minors drown at Kawkhali

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, May 20: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Thursday and Friday.

A one-and-a-half-an-year-old minor boy drowned in a pond in the upazila on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Jayed, son of Md Isha, a resident of Boro Beeljuri Village.

Local sources said Jayed fell in a pond nearby the house at around 10:30am while his family members were unaware of it. The family members of Jayed rescued him and rushed to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complexd, where on-duty physician Dr Md Nazrul Islam declared the minor child dead.

Earlier, a minor boy drowned in a pond in Chirapara Par-Saturia Union of the upazila on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim, 3, son of Md Alauddin, a resident of Pashchim Chirapara Village.







