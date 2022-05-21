Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 3:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two minors drown at Kawkhali

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Our Correspondent

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, May 20: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Thursday and Friday.
A one-and-a-half-an-year-old minor boy drowned in a pond in the upazila on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Jayed, son of Md Isha, a resident of Boro Beeljuri Village.
Local sources said Jayed fell in a pond nearby the house at around 10:30am while his family members were unaware of it. The family members of Jayed rescued him and rushed to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complexd, where on-duty physician Dr Md Nazrul Islam declared the minor child dead.
Earlier, a minor boy drowned in a pond in Chirapara Par-Saturia Union of the upazila on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim, 3, son of Md Alauddin, a resident of Pashchim Chirapara Village.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jackfruit growers in Kushtia expect good profit
Five unnatural deaths in three districts
University student ‘commits suicide’
Lightning strike kills four in Jamalpur, Sunamganj
Two minors drown at Kawkhali
Nor’wester damages 200 houses, Boro crops at Bhurungamari
Seminar on food safety held in Pabna
Five people murdered in five districts


Latest News
Parliamentary delegation underscores greater engagement with US
Gaffar Chowdhury's namaz-e-janaza held in London
PM urges fixing war-disrupted global supply chains to tame rising prices
RMG employee drowns in Jamuna
EU releases additional €22mn in Bangladesh, Myanmar
ASI killed in Chattogram road crash
Mango special train to start early June
Youth arrested with drugs in Kurigram
TIB calls to form committee to address economic crisis on urgent basis
Monkeypox spreading worldwide: WHO convenes emergency meeting
Most Read News
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Belarus buys Russian missiles
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
US approves $40 bn for Ukraine as Biden rallies behind NATO bids
TAILBACK--NO END IN SIGHT
Floating cities in the era of climate change
Student dies falling off university building in city
Kutubkhali canal in the capital Jatrabari is in dire state
BCL leader Zubair granted bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft