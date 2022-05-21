Video
Saturday, 21 May, 2022
Countryside

Nor’wester damages 200 houses, Boro crops at Bhurungamari

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Our Correspondent

The photo shows a damaged Boro paddy field in Bhurungamari Upazila. photo: observer

KURIGRAM, May 20: Nor'wester destroyed over 200 houses, trees, Boro crops, and electricity poles in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Wednesday at 4am.
It hit Bhurungamari Sadar, Paikerchhara, Char Bhurungamari, Shilkhuri,  Bangasonaihat unions  in the upazila. Wind and thunder lasted for at least one hour.
Victim families are in great danger in these five unions.
A Paikerchhara Villager Montu Mia said, several houses in his village of Rabbani, Aminul and Jalil and others have been damaged; besides, electricity poles have got dismantled in different areas.
Member of No. 1 Ward of Pakerchhara Union Bazlur Rahman said, "In my ward 20-25 houses have been damaged. Many trees have flown away. At least 100 acres of Boro crops have got submerged."
One Abdul Baten of Dhaldanga Bazar at Shilkuri Union reported several houses and many trees damaged.
A village police (Chawkidar) Shamsul Haq in the union said, in Shaldor Village several houses and many trees were damaged; besides, approximately100-150 bighas of Boro crops have been submerged.
Paikerchhara Union Chairman Abdur Razzak Sarkar said, "In my union, about 100 houses have been damaged while 150-200 acres of Boro went under water."
Trees that fell over roads in different areas are being removed, he added. The Power Division is repairing broken electricity poles, he added.
Some 50 houses have been destroyed in Char Bhurungamari Union, said ex-chairman of the union ATM Fazlul Haq.


