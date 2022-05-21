Seminar on food safety held in Pabna



A seminar going on in Pabna Town on Thursday to ensure safe food. photo: observer

The seminar was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town on Thursday morning.

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority member Professor Dr Md Abdul Alim was present as chief guest while Pabna DC Biswas Russell Hossain presided over the programme.

Professor Md Abdul Alim presented the key note at the seminar.

Additional District Magistrate Abdullah Al Mamun, Pabna Press Club president ABM Fazlur Rahman, journalist Rafiqul Islam Suite, District Food Officer Md Tanvir Rahman, District Mill Owners' Association President Idris Ali Biswas, District Food Monitoring Officer Abdul Hannan, Assistant Commissioner Shafiqul Islam, Farista Karim, Abul Hasnat, Lutfar Nahar Sharmin and Md Hafizur Rahman, among others, were also present at that time.

A total of 50 people also took part in it.











