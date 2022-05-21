Video
Seminar on food safety held in Pabna

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Our Correspondent

A seminar going on in Pabna Town on Thursday to ensure safe food. photo: observer

PABNA, May 20: Bangladesh Food Safety Authority organized a seminar on the implementation of laws, rules, and regulations in the district to ensure safe food.
The seminar was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town on Thursday morning.
Bangladesh Food Safety Authority member Professor Dr Md Abdul Alim was present as chief guest while Pabna DC Biswas Russell Hossain presided over the programme.
Professor Md Abdul Alim presented the key note at the seminar.  
Additional District Magistrate Abdullah Al Mamun, Pabna Press Club president ABM Fazlur Rahman, journalist Rafiqul Islam Suite, District Food Officer Md Tanvir Rahman, District Mill Owners' Association President Idris Ali Biswas, District Food Monitoring Officer Abdul Hannan, Assistant Commissioner Shafiqul Islam, Farista Karim, Abul Hasnat, Lutfar Nahar Sharmin and Md Hafizur Rahman, among others, were also present at that time.  
A total of 50 people also took part in it.


