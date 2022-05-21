Five people murdered in five districts

Five people including a minor child and an elderly man have been murdered in separate incidents in five districts- Chattogram, Faridpur, Narail, Manikganj and Moulvibazar, in five days.

CHATTOGRAM: A college student has been stabbed to death and two others were injured allegedly by some miscreants in Chandnaish Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Zahed Hossain Awal, 17, a resident of Chandnaish Municipality. He was an eleventh grader at Gachbaria Government College in the upazila.

The injured are Raihan Hossain Tanel, 22, and Yeasin Arafat Sagar, 16.

Police sources said some miscreants stabbed Awal, Raihan and Sagar in Joara Fakirpara area at night over previous enmity, leaving them critically injured.

Later, locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Awal dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandnaish Police Station (PS) Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind the killing of Awal will be known after an investigation.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.

FARIDPUR: A minor boy was murdered and his mother seriously injured by miscreants in Sadarpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Rafsan, 8, was the son of Mizanur Rahman Boyati, chairman of Dhewkhali Union Parishad (UP) in Sadarpur Upazila.

Police sources said the minor son of the UP chairman was killed when some miscreants attacked their house at around 4:30pm on Wednesday.

At that time, the chairman's 35-year-old wife Diljahan Ratna was critically injured when she tried to resist the killers. Ratna was rushed to Faridpur Medical College Hospital in a critical condition and admitted there.

Sadarpur-Bhanga Circle's Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Fahima Quader said a group of people led by Chhanu Molla's son Ershad Hossain attacked the chairman's house at about 4:30pm.

At that time, the attackers hacked the UP chairman's minor son Rafsan and his wife Diljahan Ratna on their bed, leaving the boy dead on the spot.

Critically injured Ratna is now undergoing treatment at Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

The ASP further said the body of the minor son of the chairman was sent to the Faridpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to avert any untoward incident, the ASP added.

NARAIL: A man was killed and two others were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Shamukkhola Village under Noagram Union in the upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Mizanur Sharif, 55, son of late Wadud Sharif, a resident of Shamukkhola Village. He was a supporter of Alim Kazi group in the area.

The injured persons are: Mofidul Kazi, 60, and Ashraf Ali, 65, residents of the same area.

Police and local sources said there had been a long standing feud in between Alim Kazi and Hossain Khandaker in Shamukkhola Village over establishing supremacy in the area.

The leaders of both the groups were called to Lohagara PS a week back, and gave a written statement to the PS stating that they would resolve the conflict in future.

Later on Monday, Obaidul Qazi, a member of Alim Kazi's group, was taken away by the people of Hossain Khandaker's supporters.

As a sequel to it, two groups were locked into a clash with domestic weapons near Manikganj Bazar in the area on Tuesday noon, which left at least three people critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Mizanur Sharif dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narail Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The other injured have been shifted to Lohagara Upazila Health Complex, and are undergoing treatment there.

However, the law enforcers arrested four people in this connection, and additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further collision.

Narail SP Prabir Kumar Roy confirmed the incident.

MANIKGANJ: A paddy harvesting worker was allegedly slaughtered to death by his co-worker in Saturia Upazila of the district on Monday.

The victim was Arif Hossain, son of Jhilim Kabiraj, hailed from Daulatpur Upazila in the district.

Police said Arif, Hridoy and Babul were hired from Daulatpur Upazila of Manikganj District last Thursday for harvesting paddy by Yunus Ali of Dhamrai Upazila in Dhaka district.

On Monday, Arif and Hridoy involved with an argument between themselves over harvesting after they had gone to the field.

At one stage, Hridoy struck Arif with a sickle and slit his throat.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Saturia PS OC Mohammad Ashraful Alam confirmed the incident.

However, police arrested Arif with the help of locals in this regard and necessary steps will be taken soon, the OC added.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: An elderly man, who was beaten up by his son in Kulaura Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

Deceased Tashid Ali, 65, was a resident of Bilerpar Village under Hazipur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Raqib Hasan, son of the deceased, beat up his father over family dispute on April 21 last, in which he was seriously injured.

Later, Tashid Ali succumbed to his injuries at home on Saturday night.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Sunday morning and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law-enforcers arrested Raqib Hasan in this connection.

The arrested was sent to jail on Sunday afternoon.

Kulaura PS OC Binoy Bhusan Roy confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.







