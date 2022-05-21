Video
Saturday, 21 May, 2022
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in three districts

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Our Correspondents

Three people including an elderly woman have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Kurigram, Dinajpur and Chapainawabganj, on Thursday.
CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Chilmari Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Kamrul Hasan, 14, son of Mizanur Rahman, a resident of Barua Bazar area in Ulipur Upazila of the district.
Police and local sources said a brick-laden trolley coming from the opposite direction hit a motorcycle carrying Kamrul in Kisamatbanu Khamarpara area under Thanahat Union of the upazila in the afternoon, leaving him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Chilmari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Kamrul to Kurigram Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Kurigram.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The officer-in-charge (OC) of Chilmari Model Police Station (PS) confirmed the incident.
DINAJPUR: A former union parishad (UP) member was killed in a road accident in Birganj Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Ramjan Ali, 77, son of late Nehal Uddin, a resident of Chak Paik Para area under Mohammadpur Union in the upazila. He was a former member of Mohammadpur UP.
Police and local sources said a Thakurgaon-bound bus hit a motorcycle carrying Ramjan Ali from behind in Kabiraj Haat area at noon, leaving the elderly man dead on the spot.   
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities. An unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
10 Mile Highway PS OC ANM Masud confirmed the incident.
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning,
The deceased was identified as Maria, 70, wife of A Raqib, a resident of Nagarpara Village under Radhanagar Union in the upazila.
Gomastapur PS OC Dilip Kumar Das said a paddy-laden tractor hit Maria in Nagarpara area at around 10:30am while she was crossing the road, which left the woman dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body. Legal action will be taken in this connection, the OC added.


