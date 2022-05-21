High fodder cost frustrates cattle farmers at Nandigram



Fodder being sold in a shop at Nandigram beside other essential commodities. photo: observer

Farmers are not getting one kilogram rice bran at the cost of per kg rice even.

In different haats and bazaars, per kg rice bran is selling at Tk 60 while rice at Tk 50. Broken rice and mustard cake prices are also on the rise, which are being sold at Tk 35 and Tk 50 per kg respectively.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, general farmers and cattle farm owners said, they are in disarray with their cattle due to the fodder price hike. Their milk production cost and animal fattening are hampered. They are hiccupping to continue feeding their cattle.

Cattle-farm owner Mizanur Rahman of Koidala Village, "I am rearing 18 small and big cows."

"If the price hike continues, it will be very difficult to make profits," he added.

Hafizur Rahman of Sidhil Village said, "I had nine cows including four milky ones. I couldn't afford to continue their rearing by selling per litre milk at Tk 50. So I have sold out six of these and kept three ones with me."

Cattle feed seller Jahangir Alam at Nandigram Bazar said, "We have nothing to do. We are purchasing the feed at a higher rate and selling at a higher price. Sales have decreased as people are purchasing feed at a limited scale."

Nandigram Upazila Livestock Officer (In-charge) Dr. Shariful Islam said, "We are providing all sorts of advice to farmers and farms. Production cost goes up for animal feed price hike."













