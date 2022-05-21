Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 3:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Atlas V rocket of United Launch Alliance lifts off from launch pad

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

Atlas V rocket of United Launch Alliance lifts off from launch pad

Atlas V rocket of United Launch Alliance lifts off from launch pad

An Atlas V rocket of United Launch Alliance lifts off from launch pad SLC-41 to begin the Orbital Flight Test 2, or OFT-2 mission, at Cape Canaveral, Florida on May 19, 2022. - Sitting atop the rocket is the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, which will eventually transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station. The test flight was delayed from rom December of 2019 by software problems which led to stuck isolation valves on the capsule. The launch will gather data aimed at a crewed test flight later this year as well as carry more than 500 pounds (227 kg) of food and other supplies to the International Space Station.     photo : AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Atlas V rocket of United Launch Alliance lifts off from launch pad
Hindu women press for access to Indian mosque, in latest dispute
Pakistan FM to visit China as financial crisis bites
Singapore makes major heroin bust at Malaysia border
Thousands queue for petrol, gas in Sri Lanka amid warnings of food shortages
Russian forces step up east Ukraine campaign, more wounded leave Mariupol bastion
We need to build nation capable of establishing peace amid global conflicts: Modi
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister fired by the police


Latest News
Parliamentary delegation underscores greater engagement with US
Gaffar Chowdhury's namaz-e-janaza held in London
PM urges fixing war-disrupted global supply chains to tame rising prices
RMG employee drowns in Jamuna
EU releases additional €22mn in Bangladesh, Myanmar
ASI killed in Chattogram road crash
Mango special train to start early June
Youth arrested with drugs in Kurigram
TIB calls to form committee to address economic crisis on urgent basis
Monkeypox spreading worldwide: WHO convenes emergency meeting
Most Read News
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Belarus buys Russian missiles
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
US approves $40 bn for Ukraine as Biden rallies behind NATO bids
TAILBACK--NO END IN SIGHT
Floating cities in the era of climate change
Student dies falling off university building in city
Kutubkhali canal in the capital Jatrabari is in dire state
BCL leader Zubair granted bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft