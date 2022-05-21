

Atlas V rocket of United Launch Alliance lifts off from launch pad

An Atlas V rocket of United Launch Alliance lifts off from launch pad SLC-41 to begin the Orbital Flight Test 2, or OFT-2 mission, at Cape Canaveral, Florida on May 19, 2022. - Sitting atop the rocket is the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, which will eventually transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station. The test flight was delayed from rom December of 2019 by software problems which led to stuck isolation valves on the capsule. The launch will gather data aimed at a crewed test flight later this year as well as carry more than 500 pounds (227 kg) of food and other supplies to the International Space Station. photo : AFP