Alumni of JU Marketing Department formed

The Marketing Department of Jahangirnagar University (JU) formed a 12-member alumni association on Friday.

Associate Professor of the department Kashedul Wahab Tuhin has been made convener of the association during a meeting held at the university's business studies faculty building.

The other members of the committee are joint-convener Ariful Islam Shiblu, Md. Ahsanuzzaman Khan, GM Ikram Uddin Shafi, Md Zahirul Islam Shimul, Najibul Haque Biswas, Laiju Tamanna, Md. Mujahidul Islam, Sifat Zaman Khan, Rabbi Ahsan, Prant Chandra Shil and SuraiyaKhanam.



Associate Professor Nigar Sultana, Md. Ariful Haque, Md. Rakibul Hasan, Farhana Sehreen, assistant Professor Saju Saha, Md Shariful Islam, lecturer Sabekun Nahar Shetu and Md Mujahidul Islam, among others, were present at the event. -BSS