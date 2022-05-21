Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 3:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Health care for neglected elderly

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Dear SirHealth care for 15 percent of the elderly is neglected in country. Their physical and mental problems are only seen as age-related complications. As a result, most family members feel that their problems can never be cured. That is why many seniors are not given routine tests. The study of the elderly is not yet in the textbook of our country. That is why doctors are not aware of the treatment of the elderly.

People in their fifties need to be checked up on a regular basis. And no effective referral system has been developed in our country for the treatment of the lower class. Geriatric medicine specialists are needed to treat the elderly. But this geriatric medicine has not been developed in Bangladesh. That is why 15 percent of the elderly people in Bangladesh do not have any specialist doctors.

There is no special geriatric hospital. Opportunities for geriatric treatment should be created in the country and treatment facilities for elderly people should be provided in every upazila. As well as creating geriatric pediatric nurses.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Health care for neglected elderly
Shireen Abu Akleh should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize
Mohammad Eunus in Venice Biennale 2022
Saving environment for sustainable development
Salt water and the misery of South Bengal
Per capita income increase and consumers’ plight
Create healthy political environment
Padma Bridge holds high our head


Latest News
Parliamentary delegation underscores greater engagement with US
Gaffar Chowdhury's namaz-e-janaza held in London
PM urges fixing war-disrupted global supply chains to tame rising prices
RMG employee drowns in Jamuna
EU releases additional €22mn in Bangladesh, Myanmar
ASI killed in Chattogram road crash
Mango special train to start early June
Youth arrested with drugs in Kurigram
TIB calls to form committee to address economic crisis on urgent basis
Monkeypox spreading worldwide: WHO convenes emergency meeting
Most Read News
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Belarus buys Russian missiles
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
US approves $40 bn for Ukraine as Biden rallies behind NATO bids
TAILBACK--NO END IN SIGHT
Floating cities in the era of climate change
Student dies falling off university building in city
Kutubkhali canal in the capital Jatrabari is in dire state
BCL leader Zubair granted bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft