Health care for neglected elderly

Dear SirHealth care for 15 percent of the elderly is neglected in country. Their physical and mental problems are only seen as age-related complications. As a result, most family members feel that their problems can never be cured. That is why many seniors are not given routine tests. The study of the elderly is not yet in the textbook of our country. That is why doctors are not aware of the treatment of the elderly.



People in their fifties need to be checked up on a regular basis. And no effective referral system has been developed in our country for the treatment of the lower class. Geriatric medicine specialists are needed to treat the elderly. But this geriatric medicine has not been developed in Bangladesh. That is why 15 percent of the elderly people in Bangladesh do not have any specialist doctors.



There is no special geriatric hospital. Opportunities for geriatric treatment should be created in the country and treatment facilities for elderly people should be provided in every upazila. As well as creating geriatric pediatric nurses.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)