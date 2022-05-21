

Mohammad Eunus in Venice Biennale 2022



His in-depth observation of the pandemic helped him explore the ins and outs of the maladies. Now as the crisis recedes, his works echo the deep wounds left behind and the vulnerabilities of civilisations exposed.



In the series, the painter tries to articulate the world concerned about the current perilous situation and he treats this creative process as a journey towards an unknown destination. The whole world now appears in front of us with a novel look which is now completely unfamiliar, and during our pre-pandemic days we could hardly imagine the existing world. Eunus has captured these pathos dexterously.



In this phase of time, Eunus has himself engrossed with pure forms and compositions each having a unique look as the pensive and troubled expressions are different from one another. The backdrops of the paintings appear smooth, and sometimes uneven for making the groundsand because of the affluent mingling of hues. In producing so many expressions from different perspectives, he has revealed his unequalled creativity.



Eunus is a tireless painter and he works with a number of paintings simultaneously. In the series of paintings, his modes of expression are pure abstraction and abstract expressionism. He frequently changes the arrangement of his forms and compositions as well as the overall structure of his paintings.



Eunus builds up his round shaped forms and uneven textures in an individual mode. He also frequently searches the boundaries of expressions with diverse shapes. He has meticulously gone through various phases of experimentation with colours, textures, lines, and tones. His colours and forms clearly voice the dilemmas of our times.



Melancholy, bliss, conflict, instable emotional states are often highlighted in his paintings. He tries to provide a psychological narrative. He wants to produce paintings that not only describe how we look physically but also capture mental, emotional and spiritual states.



It is noticeable that Eunus has now hooked himself with both bright and monochromatic colours for bringing out the internal articulations of concrete formations of paintings. This is simply the latest proof of the painter'sconsistent experiment with materials. Using of lots of materials is the key element in his paintings.



One of the prime causes for his experimentation is for exploring the dimension of the materials. The artist enjoys his liberty to recognise himself with his using of the materials that are apparently harmonised and technically phenomenal. He strives to proceed with a certain style that has become a personal hallmark for his works.



Eunus intermingles sensation and intelligence, believed to utilise abstract expressionism, in his paintings. His paintings emerge to be sparkling and dynamic because of the use of profuse shades and evocative textures. Eunus bears witness to the insanity of current times in an eruption of vicious colours in different layers. The eruption of colours is accompanied by contrast, and the reality of texture is created in his abstract expression.



It has also been observed that the artist meticulously blended the essential elements of his paintings. His paintings can be explained in many ways where one can find the touch of mysticism; some can get the taste of harmony, melancholy or despair. His mode of expression have been changed a number of times, but the painter successfully established his personal trademark through all his creations. His style is unquestionably unique, individualised and expressive.



Eunus is not a figurative or objective painter. He portrays the individual world and its mysterious phases through his personal notion, experience and thought process. It can be easily said his paintings have been recorded through his inner feelings and deep observation of his living place, existence and nostalgia. He uses sweeping strokes, which bring an animated hallmark to his works. His strokes, lines and sprinkled dots are all simultaneously natural and create a language which is alien to us.

The writer is an art critic and cultural curator.

















