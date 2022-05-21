Salt water and the misery of South Bengal



Sukanta Das



Although lobsters can be farmed in freshwater, salt water is required to cultivate prawn. The environment of South Bengal of the country is being severely damaged due to salt water. Paddy cultivation is under threat due to shrimp farming by cutting down crop lands.



As a result of the salt water, at least 60,000 species of fish and various species of animals have already become extinct from the entire south coast. At first, some farmers resorted to shrimp farming, but after a few losses, they lost that desire. Now most of the influential people in the area cultivate shrimp. This is the real problem.



Despite the loss of farmers in salt water, no one listens to the farmers due to the power of the influential people. Ordinary farmers are now forced to cultivate shrimp.



Within a few days of the construction of the building in Bagerhat Khulna Satkhira area, cracks are being created in the walls of the building. The color of the walls is falling off. People in the area are blaming salt water for this. Many old trees have died after saltwater infiltrated the southern region. Before, it was covered with greenery all around. But not anymore. Many plants have died due to salt water.



The yield of coconut, betel was once very good in this region. But due to the intake of salt water, the yield of coconut, betel has decreased a lot.



Many have been forced to cultivate shrimp. Because it has been seen that everyone around cultivates shrimp. As a result, there is salt water in all those places. Salt water enters the paddy field through the fence. Due to this land crop production is less. As a result, poor farmers were forced to stop cultivating paddy.



In the far south of the country, the salt water of the Bay of Bengal is affecting the nature of the area. This is happening naturally. But due to the enclosure of shrimp, the man-made soil of the village is getting artificially saline.



According to a study by the International Organization for Practical Action, agricultural land in South Bengal, especially in Khulna, Bagerhat and Satkhira districts, has declined at an alarming rate between 1995 and 2015. The dam is being weakened by drilling a sluice gate to bring salt water for shrimp farming. Due to which floods and permanent waterlogging are occurring in these areas.



Agricultural workers have lost their jobs, children and teenagers have lost their playgrounds. The free flow of water has been ruined due to the siege. It seems that the country is surrounded by these sieges.



Restoring fertility of land lost due to salinity is not an easy task. In each of these studies, it has been found that the cultivation of saltwater shrimp has reduced the cultivable land in these areas by about 60 per cent in recent times.



Due to the intrusion of salt water in the area, there is a severe shortage of fresh water. The people of South Bengal usually drink water from deep tube wells or certain ponds. But the water in these tube wells and ponds is also affected by salt water. The water used by the people of this area for all purposes including bathing has a high salt content. This has caused severe health risks.



As a result of global climate change, temperatures are rising and sea levels are rising. A large part of the south is likely to be submerged under seawater. Due to this artificial crisis, the environment of the south is under threat.



There have been many anti-shrimp movements since the beginning of shrimp farming. As a result of shrimp farming, the common farmers have suffered a lot. But no long-term action has been taken in this regard.



It is true that there are benefits in shrimp farming. But who will be responsible for the long-term damage to the environment? This requires a precise plan.



Shrimp is playing an important role in the economy of Bangladesh. Shrimp export is the second largest sector in Bangladesh. This industry provides a large amount of foreign exchange every year. So stopping shrimp farming will affect the country's economy.



That is why it is necessary to find a new way of shrimp farming without stopping shrimp farming so that there is no need to introduce salt water in the area. If it is possible to bring freshwater shrimp species, it may be the biggest solution.



This problem in the southern part of the country is affecting the whole country. People who have lost their jobs due to lack of water are coming to the city in search of work. The population of the city is increasing. Again, the declining income of a large number of people is having an impact on the country's economy.



Considering this aspect, it can be said that this problem is not only of the people of South Bengal but of the whole country. That is why this problem needs to be solved as soon as possible.



Sukanta Das, Student,Islamic

University, Kushtia







