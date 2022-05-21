Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 3:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Open draw

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the final match of the Men's ATP Rome Open tennis tournament against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on May 15, 2022 at Foro Italico in Rome. photo: AFP

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the final match of the Men's ATP Rome Open tennis tournament against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on May 15, 2022 at Foro Italico in Rome. photo: AFP

PARIS, MAY 20: Defending champion Novak Djokovic, 13-time winner Rafael Nadal and new teenage star Carlos Alcaraz were drawn in the same half of the French Open on Thursday.
World number one Djokovic and Nadal, ranked five, are seeded to meet as early as the quarter-finals.
Alcaraz, 19, is bidding to become just the eighth teenager to win a Grand Slam men's title.
He could face either Djokovic or Nadal, who holds a record 21 majors, in the semi-finals in a top-heavy draw for the second Grand Slam of the season.
"I am very motivated to play my best tennis," said two-time French Open champion and 20-time major winner Djokovic.
"In Paris, I always play very strong. Last year, it was the toughest major that I had won."
Djokovic had to twice come from two sets down last year to beat Lorenzo Musetti in the last-16 and Stefanos Tsitspas in the final having also beaten Nadal from a set behind in a bruising semi-final.
"Musetti, Rafa, Tsitsipas -- every match lasted more than three hours. It was exhausting but I loved the outcome."
Djokovic, who celebrates his 35th birthday on Sunday, the opening day at Roland Garros, faces 94th-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in the first round.
Djokovic defeated Nishioka in straight sets in the Australian Open third round in 2020.
He will be fired up to defend his title having been deported from Melbourne in January because of his refusal to get vaccinated.
Nadal starts against Australia's Jordan Thompson as he looks to extend his French Open record of only three defeats in 108 matches at the tournament since his title-winning debut in 2005.
Thompson, ranked at 82, made the third round in Paris in 2019 before losing to Juan Martin del Potro.
Nadal arrived at Roland Garros looking to shake off the recurrence of a long-term foot injury which saw him limp to an early defeat in Rome last week where Djokovic claimed a sixth title in the Italian capital.
The Spaniard could face 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka in the second round.
Alcaraz, who has a season-leading four titles in 2022 including Masters crowns in Miami and Madrid as well as Rio and Barcelona, begins against a qualifier.
The teenager knocked out Djokovic and Nadal on his way to victory in the Spanish capital. Alcaraz's potential opponent in the last 32 is Sebastian Korda who shocked him in the first round in Monte Carlo in April.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp confirms Origi is leaving Anfield
Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Open draw
Borussia Dortmund part ways with coach Marco Rose
Milan on brink of historic title as thrilling season heads down to the wire
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
Epic Everton comeback secures survival as Vieira kicks out at fan
National hockey team faces India in preparation match today
McCullum believes England revival will benefit Test cricket


Latest News
Parliamentary delegation underscores greater engagement with US
Gaffar Chowdhury's namaz-e-janaza held in London
PM urges fixing war-disrupted global supply chains to tame rising prices
RMG employee drowns in Jamuna
EU releases additional €22mn in Bangladesh, Myanmar
ASI killed in Chattogram road crash
Mango special train to start early June
Youth arrested with drugs in Kurigram
TIB calls to form committee to address economic crisis on urgent basis
Monkeypox spreading worldwide: WHO convenes emergency meeting
Most Read News
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Belarus buys Russian missiles
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
US approves $40 bn for Ukraine as Biden rallies behind NATO bids
TAILBACK--NO END IN SIGHT
Floating cities in the era of climate change
Student dies falling off university building in city
Kutubkhali canal in the capital Jatrabari is in dire state
BCL leader Zubair granted bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft