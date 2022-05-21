

National hockey team faces India in preparation match today

The match kicks off at 5 pm (local time).

Earlier, the boys, red and green, beat Indonesia by 2-1 goals in their first preparation match held on Thursday last.

The match has been organised as a part of preparation for the Hero Asia Cup.

Bangladesh will start their Asia Cup campaign when they face upper ranked Korea in one tournament opener on May 23. -BSS





Bangladesh national hockey team will play their second preparation match against strong India scheduled to be held today (Saturday) in Jakarta, Indonesia.The match kicks off at 5 pm (local time).Earlier, the boys, red and green, beat Indonesia by 2-1 goals in their first preparation match held on Thursday last.The match has been organised as a part of preparation for the Hero Asia Cup.Bangladesh will start their Asia Cup campaign when they face upper ranked Korea in one tournament opener on May 23. -BSS