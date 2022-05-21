Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 3:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

McCullum believes England revival will benefit Test cricket

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

LONDON, MAY 20: Newly-appointed England Test coach Brendon McCullum says improving the team's flagging fortunes will also help secure the red-ball game's international future.
The former New Zealand captain will take charge of an England side that have won just one of their past 17 Tests, with fans hoping his partnership with new skipper Ben Stokes proves the catalyst for a revival.
English cricket chiefs are banking on McCullum, a noted limited overs as well as Test cricketer, transferring the qualities that made him a dynamic batsman and attacking leader into his first coaching job in red-ball cricket.
The 40-year-old knows something about starting in difficult circumstances -- in his first Test as New Zealand captain his team were bowled out for just 45 by South Africa at Cape Town in 2013.
But after that match McCullum held a "ground zero" meeting with then head coach Mike Hesson and other support staff, now widely seen as the start of New Zealand's ascent to their current status as world Test champions.
"Test cricket has always been the pinnacle for me and maybe the popularity of it has somehow trended south of late," McCullum said in an interview with the England and Wales Cricket Board's media channels.
"If red-ball cricket is to not just sustain but to thrive, it needs England to be playing an attractive brand of Test cricket, which is competing with Australia, India, New Zealand."
"It's a big, lofty goal but it's what is in front of us," added McCullum, a huge influence on the leadership style of 2019 England World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, a close friend.
McCullum, whose opening assignment as England's Test coach will be a three-match series against his native New Zealand, starting at Lord's on June 2, said his aim was to get England back to the "top of the pile".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp confirms Origi is leaving Anfield
Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Open draw
Borussia Dortmund part ways with coach Marco Rose
Milan on brink of historic title as thrilling season heads down to the wire
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
Epic Everton comeback secures survival as Vieira kicks out at fan
National hockey team faces India in preparation match today
McCullum believes England revival will benefit Test cricket


Latest News
Parliamentary delegation underscores greater engagement with US
Gaffar Chowdhury's namaz-e-janaza held in London
PM urges fixing war-disrupted global supply chains to tame rising prices
RMG employee drowns in Jamuna
EU releases additional €22mn in Bangladesh, Myanmar
ASI killed in Chattogram road crash
Mango special train to start early June
Youth arrested with drugs in Kurigram
TIB calls to form committee to address economic crisis on urgent basis
Monkeypox spreading worldwide: WHO convenes emergency meeting
Most Read News
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Belarus buys Russian missiles
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
US approves $40 bn for Ukraine as Biden rallies behind NATO bids
TAILBACK--NO END IN SIGHT
Floating cities in the era of climate change
Student dies falling off university building in city
Kutubkhali canal in the capital Jatrabari is in dire state
BCL leader Zubair granted bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft