BFF Elite Academy notch win in BCL

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

BFF Elite Academy team registered a comfortable 2-1 goal victory over Agrani Bank Limited Sporting Club in the Bashundhara Group Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) football held on Friday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's
Kamalapur.
In the day's match, Hemel opeaned an account scoring the first goal for BFF Elite Academy team in the 14th minute while after the breather Emtiyaz restored the parity for Agrani Bank Limited Sorting Club in the 61st minute of the match.
Nazim sealed the victory scoring the second goal for BFF Elite Academy in
the 78th minute of the match.     -BSS


