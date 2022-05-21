Indian women's team to tour Sri Lanka in July

The Indian cricket board is in the "final negotiation stage" with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to have a bilateral series between the women's teams of both countries, it is learnt.

According to the highly placed sources in the BCCI, the two teams will play three ODIs' and three T-20Is in Sri Lanka in July this year.

The SLC is planning to host all matches in Kandy. However, the venues are yet to be finalized.

"Australia's two men's teams (national and "A") will be touring Sri Lanka and therefore depending upon the availability of the grounds, the women's teams will play matches there", one source said.

Sri Lanka's women team captain Chamari Atapattu and her colleagues, who left for Pakistan on Thursday noon had to miss the Indian cricket board-organized My11 Circle Women's T20 Challenge in India this month, however, now the likelihood of the matches in July has brightened the chances of the team to play against India.





