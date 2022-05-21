Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 3:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England captain Ben Stokes stars in Amazon documentary

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

England captain Ben Stokes stars in Amazon documentary

England captain Ben Stokes stars in Amazon documentary

LONDON, MAY 20: Ben Stokes is the subject of a new documentary created with Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes focusing on the peaks and troughs of his action-packed cricket career.
The all-rounder, announced as Joe Root's successor as England Test captain last month, will star in Prime Video's "Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes".
The 30-year-old will talk about his man-of-the-match performance in the 2019 World Cup final and his stunning century the following month to secure a remarkable one-wicket victory over Australia in an Ashes Test at Headingley.
The film will also delve into Stokes's life off the field, including his battles with mental health issues and a late-night fracas outside a nightclub in 2017 that threatened his career before he was cleared of a charge of affray.
Stokes said the aim of the documentary was to show another side to his character.
"One thing I want to try and do with this is to get a side across to people that is quite tough to do in the image that we give across on TV," he said Thursday.
"Certain aspects in the media you have to do in a certain way, to come across in a certain way, to please a certain amount of people whereas for this I don't feel like I'm having to do that."
Mendes, a successful schoolboy and club cricketer, said: "There are a lot of mysteries surrounding Ben Stokes, and a lot of questions I wanted to ask. To my amazement, he answered them all."
The 56-year-old Englishman, who won a best director Oscar for his 1999 debut movie "American Beauty", added: "I was always a fan of Ben as a cricketer -- how can you not be, if you are a lover of sport at the highest level? But now my admiration extends well beyond the boundaries of cricket."
Stokes's first match as permanent England skipper will be against New Zealand in the opening Test of a three-match series starting at Lord's on June 2.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp confirms Origi is leaving Anfield
Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Open draw
Borussia Dortmund part ways with coach Marco Rose
Milan on brink of historic title as thrilling season heads down to the wire
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
Epic Everton comeback secures survival as Vieira kicks out at fan
National hockey team faces India in preparation match today
McCullum believes England revival will benefit Test cricket


Latest News
Parliamentary delegation underscores greater engagement with US
Gaffar Chowdhury's namaz-e-janaza held in London
PM urges fixing war-disrupted global supply chains to tame rising prices
RMG employee drowns in Jamuna
EU releases additional €22mn in Bangladesh, Myanmar
ASI killed in Chattogram road crash
Mango special train to start early June
Youth arrested with drugs in Kurigram
TIB calls to form committee to address economic crisis on urgent basis
Monkeypox spreading worldwide: WHO convenes emergency meeting
Most Read News
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Belarus buys Russian missiles
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
US approves $40 bn for Ukraine as Biden rallies behind NATO bids
TAILBACK--NO END IN SIGHT
Floating cities in the era of climate change
Student dies falling off university building in city
Kutubkhali canal in the capital Jatrabari is in dire state
BCL leader Zubair granted bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft