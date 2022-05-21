Bangladesh lose to Korea in recurve mixed team event

It was another disappointing day for archers as Bangladesh lost to strong Korea by 2-6 set points in the pre quarterfinal of the recurve mixed team event in the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage-2 held on Friday in city of Gwangju, Korea.

The Bangladesh team featuring Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Diya Siddique could not offer any resistance against Korea as the first set ended 38-38 draw, but Bangladesh lost the second set 36-38. The third set ended 36-36 draw and Bangladesh eventually lost the fourth set 35-37.

Earlier, on way to the pre quarterfinal, Bangladesh beat Turkey by 5-3 set points in the round of 1/12 match. Bangladesh won the first set 40-36 but lost the second set 35-36. Bangladesh fought back by winning the third set 39-38 while the fourth set ended 37-37 draw.

On Thursday last, Bangladesh also lost to Korea by 1-5 set points in the recurve men's team event.

Bangladesh dismal performance continued in the recurve women's individual event elimination round as Diya Siddique lost to her Spanish rival Canales Elia by 5-6 set points.

While in the recurve men's event matches, ace archer Ruman Sana lost to his India rival Tarundeep Rai by 4-6 set points, Hamik Ahmed Rubel lost to German rival Wieser Mortiz by 2-6 set points and Abdur Rahman Alif lost to his Italian rival Paoli Alessandro by 1-7 set points.

The Bangladesh archery team is expected to return home on Monday (May 23). -BSS



















