Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 3:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Archery World Cup Stage-2

Bangladesh lose to Korea in recurve mixed team event

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

It was another disappointing day for archers as Bangladesh lost to strong Korea by 2-6 set points in the pre quarterfinal of the recurve mixed team event in the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage-2 held on Friday in city of Gwangju, Korea.
The Bangladesh team featuring Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Diya Siddique could not offer any resistance against Korea as the first set ended 38-38 draw, but Bangladesh lost the second set 36-38. The third set ended 36-36 draw and Bangladesh eventually lost the fourth set 35-37.
Earlier, on way to the pre quarterfinal, Bangladesh beat Turkey by 5-3 set points in the round of 1/12 match. Bangladesh won the first set 40-36 but lost the second set 35-36. Bangladesh fought back by winning the third set 39-38 while the fourth set ended 37-37 draw.
On Thursday last, Bangladesh also lost to Korea by 1-5 set points in the recurve men's team event.
Bangladesh dismal performance continued in the recurve women's individual event elimination round as Diya Siddique lost to her Spanish rival Canales Elia by 5-6 set points.
While in the recurve men's event matches, ace archer Ruman Sana lost to his India rival Tarundeep Rai by 4-6 set points, Hamik Ahmed Rubel lost to German rival Wieser Mortiz by 2-6 set points and Abdur Rahman Alif lost to his Italian rival Paoli Alessandro by 1-7 set points.
The Bangladesh archery team is expected to return home on Monday (May 23).     -BSS











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp confirms Origi is leaving Anfield
Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Open draw
Borussia Dortmund part ways with coach Marco Rose
Milan on brink of historic title as thrilling season heads down to the wire
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
Epic Everton comeback secures survival as Vieira kicks out at fan
National hockey team faces India in preparation match today
McCullum believes England revival will benefit Test cricket


Latest News
Parliamentary delegation underscores greater engagement with US
Gaffar Chowdhury's namaz-e-janaza held in London
PM urges fixing war-disrupted global supply chains to tame rising prices
RMG employee drowns in Jamuna
EU releases additional €22mn in Bangladesh, Myanmar
ASI killed in Chattogram road crash
Mango special train to start early June
Youth arrested with drugs in Kurigram
TIB calls to form committee to address economic crisis on urgent basis
Monkeypox spreading worldwide: WHO convenes emergency meeting
Most Read News
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Belarus buys Russian missiles
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
US approves $40 bn for Ukraine as Biden rallies behind NATO bids
TAILBACK--NO END IN SIGHT
Floating cities in the era of climate change
Student dies falling off university building in city
Kutubkhali canal in the capital Jatrabari is in dire state
BCL leader Zubair granted bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft