Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 3:20 AM
Bashundhara Kings takes on Mohun Bagan today

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

Spirited Bashundhara Kings take on local heavy weight ATK Mohun Bagan in their second group D match of the AFC Cup scheduled to be held today (Saturday) at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
The match kicks off at 5 pm (BST).
The Bangladesh premier league champions Kings tasted their tournament opening campaign beating Maldives' Maziya Sports and Recreation Club by a hard-fought solitary goal victory. A 33rd-minute strike from Gambian forward Nuha Marong settled the contest against a Maziya side.
Bashundhara Kings should consider themselves as lucky to secure all three points from their first match as they only registered 42 per cent possession and 344 passes when compared to their opponents (58 per cent possession and registered 471 passes).
Bashundhara Kings will take to the field against Mohun Bagan with an upper hand because back with three points from the first match and another victory will steer them another step closer to the inter-zone playoff semi-finals as only one team from Group D will make it to the next round.
On the other hand, Indian super league side ATK Mohun Bagan started their campaign in the worst possible way when they suffered a 2-4 defeat to fellow Indian side, Gokulam Kerala FC in what was a poor game compared to their standard.
Led by head coach Juan Ferrando, It will be crucial match for ATK Mohun Began if they are to maintain their hopes of qualifying for the inter-zone playoff semi-finals.
Bashundhara Kings which placed in group D of the AFC Cup with Maziya S&RC of the Maldives, ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerela FC of India will play their third and last group D match against Gokulam Kerela FC scheduled to be held on May 24.
Bashundhara Kings:
Goalkeepers: Anisur Rahman Zico, Sultan Sakhil and Hamidur Rahman Remon
Defenders: Khaled Shafiei, Topu Barman, Kasto Kumar Bosh, Yeasin Arafat, Rimon Hossain, Monsur Amin, Tariq Kazi and Bishwanath Ghosh
Midfielders: Masuk Miah Zoni, Atiqur Rahman Fahad, Miguel Ferreira, Sohel Rana, Biplu Ahmed, Matthew Chinedu
Forwards: Robinho, Mahbubur Rahman, Mahdi Khan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Nuha Marong, Sumon Reza, Eleta Kingsley, Tawhidul Alom Sabuz and Motin Mia.     -BSS


