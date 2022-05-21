Video
Sura Krishna, Alamin bring nation glory

South Asian Pro Boxing Fight Night

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Desk

Sura Krishna Chakma and Mohammed Alamin brought Bangladesh glory during the tri-nation pro-boxing tournament, 'Xcel presents South Asian Pro Boxing Fight Night - The Ultimate Glory' took place on Thursday, 19th May at Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.
Sura Krishna defeated Nepalese lightweight champion Mahendra Bahadur Chand in the lightweight category while Alamin clinched victory against Nepalese boxer Bharat Chand in the welterweight category to mark a momentous occasion for Bangladesh.
On the flip side, Harsh Gill of India defeated Bangladeshi boxer Hera Miya through a Knockout punch to wrap up the cruiserweight battle.    
The tournament saw the professional debut of eight local talents in the professional circuit, namely, Utshob, Akash, Tuhin, Aminul, Talha, Sajin, Rizu and Jahidul, as they faced off against each other in their respective categories.    
The tri-nation tournament was sanctioned by Bangladesh Boxing Foundation, affiliated with World Boxing Council and supervised by the Indian Boxing Council. A total of seven fights took place on the night, with three international matches taking place between professional boxers from Bangladesh, India and Nepal.
The tournament ended with the international boxers receiving Tk. 20,000/- each, while the national debutants received Tk. 5,000/- each for their valiant effort inside the ring.
Adnan Haroon, Chairman, Bangladesh Boxing Foundation along with Brigadier PKM Raja, President, Indian Boxing Council and 'Max' Manohar Basnet, President, Nepal Professional Boxing Commission were present during the closing ceremony of the fight night and expressed their elation for heralding the first-ever professional boxing night in the country.


