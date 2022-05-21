Video
Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh 2022

Both hosts and guests return to Dhaka from Ctg

Nayeem doubtful for 2nd Test

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Sports Reporter

After drawing Chattogram Test, both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cricket teams returned to Dhaka on Friday ahead of the 2nd and final Test of the two-match Test series, slated for May 23 to commence.
The teams arrive at Hajrat Shahjalal International Airport by a domestic flight at 10:30am (BST).
Both the sides rested yesterday and will start sweating for the next match from today.
Since the first match of the series ended in a draw, the forthcoming match therefore, becomes the series decider.
Sri Lanka amassed 397 runs in their first innings while Bangladesh hoarded 465 runs. Visitors however, were batting on 260 for six on 5th day as the captains agreed to share points between them.
Bangladesh nonetheless, accompanied a bad news from Chattogram. The Most Valuable Player of the game Nayeem Hasan, who notched six wickets in the first innings of the game, sustained finger injury during bowling in 2nd innings.
An x-ray revealed fracture on his finger and is doubtful for the Dhaka Test.
Before Nayeem, speedster Shoriful Islam ruled out of the series due to injury while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed missed the complete series for their respective injuries.


