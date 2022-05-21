

Qulkhani

Marking the Qulkhani, a milad mahfil will also be held on Sunday. Her family member requested all to pray for the salvation of the departed soul. Monoara Begum died of heart diseases on Wednesday (May 18, 2022). She was 52.

She left behind two sons and one daughter. Monoara Begum was buried at Mirpur Kalshi Graveyard in the capital after Namaj-e-Janaza at Mirpur 11 Boro Masjid.

