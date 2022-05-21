Video
Country observes World Meditation Day today

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Observer Desk

The World Meditation Day will be observed in Bangladesh today (May 21) with an aim to inspire people with new strength and motivation.
This year, the day will observe with the theme, 'Bhalo Manush Bhalo Desh Shargabhumi Bangladesh', said a press release issued by Quantum Foundation on Friday.
It also said that the day will celebrate in the country following the initiatives taken by the foundation.
The foundation organised different programmes featured with discussions, competitions, and showing awareness-based documentary.
A 40-minute special mediation will be conducted at 6:30am on the National Press Club premises in the capital.
The day will also be observed internationally in different countries, the release added.
Under the initiative of the Quantum Foundation, the World Meditation Day was celebrated for the first time in Bangladesh in 2021 during Covid-19 pandemic.


