Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 3:19 AM
Trailer of ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ is out at Cannes festival

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud inaugurates the trailer of Mujib; The Making of a Nation on the third day of 75th Cannes Festival in France on Thursday. photo: PID

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud has said the feature film on Bangabandhu was about the struggle, pain and suffering of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in liberating a nation.
"People of the world will know how he remained unwavering in the face of gallows and how he transformed an unarmed nation into an armed one and led the liberation war. It isn't easy to capture the whole life of such great people in 3 hours but the team making the movie has done a great work," he said while talking about the movie "Mujib - The Making of a Nation."
Trailer of 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation' was released at Festival de Cannes on Thursday.
The film is expected to be ready for release by the end of 2022.
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur joined Hasan to release a 90-second intriguing trailer of the Bangladesh-India co-production directed by Shyam Benegal.
Addressing the audience on the occasion Thakur said that the movie has been an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Press Information Bureau of India.
"The movie is a gift on birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman ji", the minister commented.
Commenting on the struggles in the making of the movie, Thakur said that when the world was going through a challenging time during the COVID pandemic, the work on the movie went on.
When the world is seeing strife between various neighbouring countries, Thakur cited the movie as an example of good neighbourly ties.
The minister thanked both Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking this initiative.
Hasan said that Bangladesh and India relationship had touched new highs under the leadership of their prime ministers.
"The movie was a demonstration of the strength and depth of relationship between the two countries", he added.
In a recorded message, Shyam Benegal, said that, "The trailer is out and I hope the audiences will appreciate it."
"It was an absolutely marvellous journey working for this film as I got an opportunity to work with the artists & technicians from both the nations. And thankful to Ministries from India & Bangladesh for their overwhelming support," he added.
Apurva Chandra, secretary Information of Broadcasting, India, Ambassador of India to France Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of Bangladesh France Khondker Mohammad Talha along with cast of the movie were present at the occasion.
The co-production agreement for the film "Bangabandhu" was signed on 14th January, 2020 between two Executive Producers - NFDC and Film Development Corporation (FDC), Bangladesh.
The total budget of the film is over USD 10 million (INR 75 Crores) shared in the ratio of 40:60 by India and Bangladesh respectively.     -UNB


