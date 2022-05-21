

Recipe



Porda Biryani



Ingredients:

For flour dough:

Flour - 3 cups, Instant East - 1 tbsp, Sugar - 1 tbsp, warm water - half a cup, Salt - 1 teaspoon or to taste, Soybean oil - 1 tbsp.

For meat cooking:

Goat meat - half a kg, Oil-5 Tbsp,Cardamom - 10/12 pc,Cinnamon - 3/4 pc,Bay leaves - 2/3 pc, Cloves - 6/7 pc,Pepper - 15/16 pc, Whole cumin - 1 teaspoon, Green chilli powder - 1 tbsp,Coriander powder - 1 teaspoon, Fried cumin powder - 1 tsp,Hot spice powder - 1 tsp,Salt - 1 tsp (to taste), Water- 1.5 liters.

For polao cooking :

Polao rice - 500 gms, Salt - 1 teaspoon

For the Second time meat cooking:

Ghee One-third cup,Onion chop - half a cup,Almond paste-1 cup, Ginger paste - 1 tbsp, Garlic paste - 1 teaspoon,Greenchilli paste-- 1 tbsp,Salt-- 1 teaspoon or to taste,Lemon juice - 2 tablespoons, Hot spice powder - 1 teaspoon.

For layer: Raisins - 2 tablespoons,OnionBeresta - half a cup, Whole nuts - half a cup,Kaljira or sesame - 1 teaspoon, Eggs - 2 pc.

Recipe

Method:

* Season the meat with salt and leave it for a while. Wash the rice well and put water in the sieve. Put oil in a pot with cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, cloves, cumin and put the meat in it. Fry the meat in it with ginger, garlic, green chilies, fried cumin powder and salt. Then add one and a half liters of water.

* Now make a dough while the meat is cooked. Half a cup of lukewarm water should be mixed with sugar and yeast. If you keep it covered like this for a while, you will see that the bubbles have risen and swollen, which means that the ashtray is fine. Then mix it well with oil and salt and make a little hard yeast with flour in it. Cover the dough in a warm place or next to the stove.

* When the meat is cooked, remove the meat. Now, after the water has risen, put the washed rice in it. Now increase the flame of the stove and after the net rises, reduce the flame of the stove and cover it. Add a little more salt if needed. Leave it like this for ten to fifteen minutes. When the rice is cooked, turn off the oven and cover.

* Put ghee and onion in a pot on this side. After frying a little raddish, add almond paste, ginger, garlic paste, green chilies and salt and keep stirring with a little water.

* After cooking a little, when the oil rises to the top, put the cooked meat in it. Reduce the heat of the oven and remove the meat. Serve with hot spice powder and lemon juice. Cook with a little water and when the water is dry, put it in the hair dryer

* Turn it off. Now the meat is cooked.

* This time the dough will be swollen. Sprinkle flour and fold the bread into 4 folds.

* Now spread the folded bread on a well-brushed mold. The bread should be spread in such a way that the bread sticks to the skin of the mold. Arrange the polao meat layer on top of the bread. Sprinkle onion barista raisins and nuts with the meat.

* After giving everything, cover it with bread, while it is covered, break the egg in the layer and cover it with a brush. At the end there will be polao. Because of the eggs, the bread will stick well.

* Now put the bread upside down in a well brushed cake mold or tray. Then brush on top of the bread and spread kaljira on it. You can also give sesame.

* Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for half an hour. Bring the bread to a light brown color and remove from the oven. If you don't want to do it in the oven, then spread the bread in the middle of a saucepan or pan and arrange it in the same way and put it in the oven.

* The lid should be held high so that it has a place to grow. If you can't make big bread, you can divide it in two, you can put the upper part separately. Reduce the heat to low and cook for 15 minutes, then turn it over and cook on low heat for another 10 minutes, then remove from the oven. In this way you can make Biryani in two ways. Then cut out and serve.