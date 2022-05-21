Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award’

Video
Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Life & Style Desk

Dhaka Regency Hotel and  Resort today announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers' Choice award winner for hotel category in Bangladesh.  The award celebrates businesses that have received great traveler reviews from travelers around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to travelers and it's loyalty members through unique hospitality in the industry.
 "Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Winners," said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. "The Travelers' Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travelers' Choice winners is always tough - but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it's using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I'm impressed by the steps you've taken to meet travelers' new demands. You've adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity."









