Enjoy summer with air conditioner

The comfort of air conditioners is mostly perceived to be quite expensive, more so if it is from a globally acclaimed brand like Samsung. To make it all more affordable for everyone, Samsung has introduced the AR18MVFHGWK2FE - Samsung 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC with Digital Inverter! The amazing air conditioner comes with attractive features, making it the best AC within its price range.







Shahed Chowdhury, a school teacher, lives with his wife Munia and a daughter in a two-bedroom apartment in the capital's Khilgaon area. As a middle-class family, they often struggle with finances; some months more than others. Among all such struggles, Munia makes an effort to hide small amounts of money to save them for future necessities. As summer is almost here and the temperatures have already begun to get high, they now feel a dire necessity for an air conditioner. Moreover, the lack of ventilation in the apartment they live in has also made it more difficult for natural air to pass. As the family discussed the finances associated with the purchase of this new appliance, Munia came in with her clay bank to figure out a budget. The next day, Shahed visited his nearest Samsung outlet, and was ecstatic to know that they can now afford to enjoy the comfort of a globally branded AC, with ease. By the end of that week, the family welcomed this new member home!