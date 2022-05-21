Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 3:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Extravagant Arab Oriental Food Fest @ Radisson Blu

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Life & Style Desk

Extravagant Arab Oriental Food Fest @ Radisson Blu

Extravagant Arab Oriental Food Fest @ Radisson Blu

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden is arranging"ArabOriental Food Fest" from 26th May till 12th June, 2022 at its Water Garden Brasserie.This dinner buffet will includemesmerizingflavours from different cuisines such as Moroccan, Lebanese, Egyptian, Middle Eastern and many more, serving daily from 1830 hours to 2300 hours. Guests can indulge themselves in an authentic Arab Oriental decor blended into the iconic octagon-shaped lobby during the food fest.
Diners can enjoy the delicious salad sectionhaving Hummus, Fattoush, Mutabal, while the Assorted Hot Mezza has Falafel, Lamb Kibbeh, Cheese Fatayer, LambHarrira Soup etc. The main dish section contains mouthwatering Assorted Oriental Kebab, Tajin BilDajaj (chicken), SamakHara, Ouzialong with other delectable dishes. Dessert lovers can rejoice Cheese Kunafa, Basbusa, Baklava,Mahalabia, just to name a few.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award’
Enjoy summer with air conditioner
Extravagant Arab Oriental Food Fest @ Radisson Blu
Create a minimalist living room with less effort
Eid Recipe
Some foods to boost your brain and memory
Technology and adaption the way forward for businesses


Latest News
Parliamentary delegation underscores greater engagement with US
Gaffar Chowdhury's namaz-e-janaza held in London
PM urges fixing war-disrupted global supply chains to tame rising prices
RMG employee drowns in Jamuna
EU releases additional €22mn in Bangladesh, Myanmar
ASI killed in Chattogram road crash
Mango special train to start early June
Youth arrested with drugs in Kurigram
TIB calls to form committee to address economic crisis on urgent basis
Monkeypox spreading worldwide: WHO convenes emergency meeting
Most Read News
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Belarus buys Russian missiles
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
US approves $40 bn for Ukraine as Biden rallies behind NATO bids
TAILBACK--NO END IN SIGHT
Floating cities in the era of climate change
Student dies falling off university building in city
Kutubkhali canal in the capital Jatrabari is in dire state
BCL leader Zubair granted bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft