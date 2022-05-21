

Extravagant Arab Oriental Food Fest @ Radisson Blu

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden is arranging"ArabOriental Food Fest" from 26th May till 12th June, 2022 at its Water Garden Brasserie.This dinner buffet will includemesmerizingflavours from different cuisines such as Moroccan, Lebanese, Egyptian, Middle Eastern and many more, serving daily from 1830 hours to 2300 hours. Guests can indulge themselves in an authentic Arab Oriental decor blended into the iconic octagon-shaped lobby during the food fest.Diners can enjoy the delicious salad sectionhaving Hummus, Fattoush, Mutabal, while the Assorted Hot Mezza has Falafel, Lamb Kibbeh, Cheese Fatayer, LambHarrira Soup etc. The main dish section contains mouthwatering Assorted Oriental Kebab, Tajin BilDajaj (chicken), SamakHara, Ouzialong with other delectable dishes. Dessert lovers can rejoice Cheese Kunafa, Basbusa, Baklava,Mahalabia, just to name a few.