

Summer skin care tips

Exfoliate your body: The ground rule of basic skincare is to exfoliate your skin. Your body sheds skin cells at an amazing rate every minute of every day. If you don't get rid of them, they'll just set in on your skin making you look dull and dry. No matter how much lotion you use, you're never going to have glowing skin if you don't exfoliate. Grab a body scrub and hit the shower. Gently rub your exfoliator in circular movements on your entire body from the shoulders down (you'll want a facial exfoliator for your face and neck) and rinse clean. Continue to do this 2-3 times a week for year-round beautiful skin.

Sunscreen is a must Throw away last year's unused sunscreen for a new bottle. Sunscreens aren't meant to last forever, and seeing most people don't use as much as they should. Buy a new sunscreen that has UVA and UVB products and comes in SPF 30 and SPF 70. You should be using a shot glass full for your body and a full teaspoon just on your face. Reapply it every 1-2 hours that you are in the sun to ensure a summer full of safe sun fun.

Go for minimal make-up: During summers less make-up is best. Under the intolerant sun, natural looks are best. If you intend to use foundation then also apply face powder with SPF to avoid patchy skin. To protect your lips always use a gloss or a lip balm with an SPF of 15 to make your lips fresher. Eye make is something which should be very much avoided in summers.

Make water your best friend: At least 8 glasses of water are needed. If possible, carry a water bottle with you and remember to drink at least once every 30 min. Water not only helps you feel fresh, but it also prevents dehydration and will help wash out a lot of toxins.