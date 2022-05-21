Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 3:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Summer skin care tips

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Women\'s Own Desk

Summer skin care tips

Summer skin care tips

Every year, summers take a toll on the skin. The scorching heat, pollution, humidity, et al, wipes it off the natural glow, and sometimes, invites infections. To avoid all these hassles, and to keep your skin radiating like before, here are the eight easy-peasy tips you can follow this season.
Exfoliate your body: The ground rule of basic skincare is to exfoliate your skin. Your body sheds skin cells at an amazing rate every minute of every day. If you don't get rid of them, they'll just set in on your skin making you look dull and dry. No matter how much lotion you use, you're never going to have glowing skin if you don't exfoliate. Grab a body scrub and hit the shower. Gently rub your exfoliator in circular movements on your entire body from the shoulders down (you'll want a facial exfoliator for your face and neck) and rinse clean. Continue to do this 2-3 times a week for year-round beautiful skin.
Sunscreen is a must Throw away last year's unused sunscreen for a new bottle. Sunscreens aren't meant to last forever, and seeing most people don't use as much as they should. Buy a new sunscreen that has UVA and UVB products and comes in SPF 30 and SPF 70. You should be using a shot glass full for your body and a full teaspoon just on your face. Reapply it every 1-2 hours that you are in the sun to ensure a summer full of safe sun fun.
Go for minimal make-up: During summers less make-up is best. Under the intolerant sun, natural looks are best. If you intend to use foundation then also apply face powder with SPF to avoid patchy skin. To protect your lips always use a gloss or a lip balm with an SPF of 15 to make your lips fresher. Eye make is something which should be very much avoided in summers.
Make water your best friend: At least 8 glasses of water are needed. If possible, carry a water bottle with you and remember to drink at least once every 30 min. Water not only helps you feel fresh, but it also prevents dehydration and will help wash out a lot of toxins.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Summer skin care tips
Shaila Abedin now CEO of Pulse Healthcare
Passion and Patience: Nusrat’s perfect recipe for success
Shaba Siddika— tale of a rising star
Girls clubs out to improve adolescent girls’ well-being
Addressing stress for women over 50
Mother’s Day celebration with the best TV
Shaba’s Naqia a solution for pure food products


Latest News
Parliamentary delegation underscores greater engagement with US
Gaffar Chowdhury's namaz-e-janaza held in London
PM urges fixing war-disrupted global supply chains to tame rising prices
RMG employee drowns in Jamuna
EU releases additional €22mn in Bangladesh, Myanmar
ASI killed in Chattogram road crash
Mango special train to start early June
Youth arrested with drugs in Kurigram
TIB calls to form committee to address economic crisis on urgent basis
Monkeypox spreading worldwide: WHO convenes emergency meeting
Most Read News
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Belarus buys Russian missiles
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
US approves $40 bn for Ukraine as Biden rallies behind NATO bids
TAILBACK--NO END IN SIGHT
Floating cities in the era of climate change
Student dies falling off university building in city
Kutubkhali canal in the capital Jatrabari is in dire state
BCL leader Zubair granted bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft