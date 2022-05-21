

Shaila Abedin now CEO of Pulse Healthcare

Shaila Abedin, Ex-Executive Vice President and Head of Segments of Prime Bank is an inspirational leader with over 20 years of experience in the financial sector. Throughout her career, Abedin has worked in banks like Standard Chartered as Head & Director, Priority Banking & NRB Segment and HSBC as Head of Priority Banking.

She is well known in the industry for Building Teams, Inspiring Excellence and Generating Results. She has been awarded as 'Bangladesh Woman Leader' by the World Women Leadership Congress and she is also the recipient of 'Business Leader of the Year' by the Economic Times Awards in 2020.

Abedin always has been a strong believer of women's development & wellness. She launched the woman banking NEERA-A Prime Bank initiative for women. She is the Ambassador of SBK Foundation. A woman-led, woman only, not-for-profit organization. She is also an advisor & core team member of Leaders Forum Bangladesh.









