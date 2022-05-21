

Passion and Patience: Nusrat’s perfect recipe for success

Her love for art drew her to the art of henna design. With cone-shaped tubes, she would intricately draw mesmerizing designs on the palms of her loved ones, bringing bright smiles on their faces, and fabricating happiness in those moments of their lives.

"If you love what you do, you will never work a single day in your life."

Taking inspiration from the above quote, Nusrat stepped into the world of entrepreneurship. She created her business page "Nusrat Mehendi and Fashion Buzz". With this Facebook page, Nusrat wished to flaunt her beautiful Mehendi art and attract some clients so that she could earn some extra cash. Today, the same page has over 26k+ likes.

In the past few years, Nusrat's identity as a Mehendi artist supplemented her in showcasing her talent in various places. Along with doing bridal henna art in numerous wedding events, she has exhibited her talent in various fairs and worked with many renowned celebrities too. The accolades she received for mastering her art illustrate her passion for henna art, and expertise in the art.

Nusrat's work has taken her to many prestigious events. Be it the International Trade Fair, Women's Day Fair organized at The Westin, or Valentine's Day Fair organized at Le Meridien, everywhere Nusrat created magic with her cone tubes filled with Mehendi and painted smiles on her clients' faces.

She has extended her identity as a self-accomplished henna artist to a businesswoman with the inauguration of her outlet "Stylish Collection" at Fortune Shopping Mall (2nd floor) in Dhaka. Here, she sells accessories, mineral oils, acrylic hands for henna practice, and many other exclusive items. Currently, her business is city-based, but she wishes to expand her business venture across the country and even beyond borders.

Every morning with the buzzing sound of the alarm clock, many people wake up with dreams in their eyes, and passion in their hearts. Nusrat is one of them too. With passion and patience, Nusrat is soaring in the sky of success. Hopefully, with the same perseverance, dedication, and of course, the same love for henna art, she will prosper more in the future. She is truly an inspiration for the young generation.

















