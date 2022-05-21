

Shaba Siddika— tale of a rising star

For this reason, powerful influencer marketing became a lucrative career for many people. Although thousands of people are trying to be successful entrepreneurs, not everyone is becoming successful. It takes a strong-willed, patient, and strong person to win over all the obstacles and touch the dream.

Shaba Siddika, was one of those three females who got their TikTok profile verified for the first time in Bangladesh. Also, she is among the popular female influencers, and thinks that full dedication is a must to get the crown of a public figure. Shaba is not too old in the world of entrepreneurs; she started her journey only 5 years ago. In only this short span of time, she became a well-known face to the Bangladeshis.

Though most people know her as a blogger, brand promoter, or influencer, her area of work is not this little, Shaba is continuously working on different types of entrepreneur jobs to see how far she can go.

It was her passion to do blogging, but with time Shaba wanted to help brands and businesses grow by being an influential figure. Shaba's mother was always supporting her to achieve this goal of hers. Along the way, she faced backbiting from some people, but she took those as strength pills, to go even forward.

Shaba worked with so many popular commercial and non-commercial brands over these past 5 years to elevate her skill as an influencer to the next level. She is the brand ambassador of Pochondoshop, Summer by Sanjida, and brand promoter of Realme Bangladesh, Ribana, and many more.

Shaba also started her own business of unique women's clothes, known as NARAH by Shaba Siddika. Along with being a fashion item provider, influencer, blogger, and promoter, Shaba also creates content on popular sites including YouTube and TikTok.

She's always competing with herself, to taste her limits. And thanks to her nature, Shaba is always moving forward, breaking every block and being satisfied with every little achievement.

No wonder she gains so much praise from her followers which is almost 2 million on Tiktok, 200K on Facebook and 200K on Instagram which stands for 2.5 million followers all over social media. Shaba also got national awards for her skills in different areas. Shaba Siddika wants her next years to help promote brands and make everyone happier.













