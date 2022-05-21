

Girls clubs out to improve adolescent girls’ well-being

Even in Bangladesh, early weddings for girls have been on the rise in recent years, prompting the development of this girls club to promote education and job as viable alternatives to marriage. Some organizations hope to help people overcome patriarchal views and take control of their destiny by guiding and supporting them.

Participation in the girls' club is subject to two conditions: you must promise not to marry before the age of 18, and you must remain enrolled in school.

Furthermore, the legal age of first marriage in Bangladesh is 18 years, and the government's parliament has enacted a new law called the 'Child Marriage Restraint Act 2017', which permits females under the age of 18 to marry with parental consent and judicial authorization. This is another another significant milestone for Bangladeshi women.

Furthermore, the recent rigorous evidence evaluation of girls' clubs and lifeskills programs yielded only a few major findings and implications.

Giving adolescent females new knowledge and skills to boost their confidence, further their ambitions, and economically empower them looks to be a beneficial activity in concept.

Girls clubs and life skills programs, which target adolescents in and out of the official education system, strive to attain these and other objectives.

Increased investment in such programs is being driven by a growing global focus on adolescent girls' well-being and empowerment, but do we truly know if they are effective?

According to previous research, the vast majority of programs have resulted in significant changes in several aspects of girls' empowerment, including:

Gender equality attitudes and discriminatory practices

Approximately three-quarters of the programs changed people's ideas about gender equality, and more than half helped to diminish gender discriminatory practices including child marriage and harsh restrictions on girls' movement. Reduced child marriage rates were typically achieved by increased engagement with parents and other family members, as well as enabling girls to speak up.

'I learned from BALIKA that I can say "no" to a marriage proposal. I learned that if a marriage proposal comes and I am too young to marry, I am able to express my opinion to convince my parents'. (Girls club participant, Bangladesh)

Self-confidence and self-esteem

Almost half of the programs we looked at helped girls gain the confidence to speak up in front of their classmates, family, or community. This was typically accomplished through activities aimed at improving communication skills, as well as gender and rights education that helped girls to discover their own worth.

'I was shy to speak in public before AGE. I was shivering in front of people but when I saw my friends facilitating in AGE, I also got courage that I can do it too'. (Participant in CHATS girls' club, Malawi)

Knowledge and education

Clubs resulted in significant increases in knowledge, notably in the areas of sexual and reproductive health and legal rights for females. In one program, for example, the proportion of girls who knew puberty and menstruation increased by nearly 20percent. A quarter of the programs aided in increasing school enrollment, achievement, and lowering dropout rates. These were either broader education reform initiatives with extracurricular clubs, community-based programs offering catch-up education to girls who had missed out, or cash incentives to help with schooling expenditures.

Financial security for older teenagers

Around half of the community-based groups provided vocational training, financial literacy instruction, or savings assistance to older teens. Although some participants indicated that the skills taught were mismatched with local demand, the training was considered beneficial for improving livelihoods and respect for girls within their families and communities.

'I will not go back to the life I was living because I am no longer ignorant. I learned to save money and I managed to buy livestock'. (Girls club participant, Rwanda)

Civic and community involvement

Participants in six programs reported greater community-level action, ranging from negotiating with elected officials to enhance local services to reporting child abuse and planned child weddings to serving on village councils. One particularly startling finding was that younger teenagers (10-14) were just as willing as their older friends to participate in civic engagement.

However, evidence suggests that the most effective programs meet most frequently, engage in community outreach, and have a significant emphasis on improving gender equality. Other factors include providing club facilitators with frequent refresher training, using games and other entertaining learning methods, and enabling time for girls to relax and socialize.

Importantly, our review shows that while girls' clubs and life skills programmes are generally very good at changing young people's attitudes, and boosting their self-confidence, their potential for wider change in girls' lives is limited unless they also involve families and community members.

'My mother trusts me and she knows who I am and she encourages me to go to meetings and trainings. She says that I am going to become someone in life and I know that I am going to be a big enterprise manager'. (Girls club participant, Honduras)

Research shows the need for further analysis of the sustainability and long-term effects of these initiatives. A recent UK study shows that Scouts or Guides participants have better mental health in older age but we do not know whether this applies in low or middle income countries, or what aspects of programmes girls find most beneficial over the long-term.

Overall, girls' club participation has a positive effect. Though some programmes only achieved small changes, others led to striking increases in knowledge, self-confidence, and a few even led to girls lobbying local officials to tackle community-level problems.

Enabling more of these programmes to achieve positive changes requires long-term funding to embed them in communities - many were small, experimental programmes that lasted for a few years and reached fewer than 20,000 girls. If scaled up, our review suggests they have the potential to make lasting changes to a generation of disadvantaged girls.





