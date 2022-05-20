Video
Friday, 20 May, 2022
Graft Case

Ex-BNP MP Noor Afroze jailed for 7 yrs

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, May 19: BNP's former Member of Parliament (MP) Noor Afroze Begum Jyoti was sentenced to seven years imprisonment by Bogura Special Judge Court on Thursday in a graft case filed on charge of accumulating wealth beyond her income.
The court fined her Tk 50,000 and ordered to confiscate her property.
Judge Emran Hossain Chowdhury of Bogura Special Judge Court, delivered the verdict at about 4:30pm on Thursday (May 19).
Following the pronouncement of the judgment, BNP's former MP Noor Afroze Begum Jyoti was taken to jail.
The case statement reveals that former MP Noor Afroze Begum Jyoti is the wife of Professor Abdur Rouf of Katnarpara in Bogura town.
She got involved in BNP politics when she was a student. She served as Bogura district Mohila Dal president for a long time.
Then she served as assistant organising secretary of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal and adviser of Bogura district BNP.
Jyoti was MP of a reserved seat of women in Jatiya Sangsad from 2001-2006. On February 3, 2013, she submitted the details of her movable and immovable property to the ACC's coordinated office in Bogura.
In her statement, she mentioned false information of earning wealth worth over Tk 28 lakh 17 thousand.



