Friday, 20 May, 2022, 12:58 PM
Advance Search
WB wants to know BD's C-19 success story: Zahid

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said, "Our image has been brightened as the Covid-19 situation is under control in the country. A densely populated country has done so well in Coronavirus even with limited resources. The World Bank has asked a written statement from us, everyone wants to know the experience of Bangladesh. There are issues of learning. Our experience is what they want written, as if they will spread it to other countries of the world."
Zahid Maleque came up with the remark while he was speaking at the inaugural function of the 49th Annual National Conference organized by the Bangladesh Ophthalmologists Association at the auditorium of Khamarbari Krishibid
Institute in the capital.
He said, "We had a three-hour meeting with the World Bank. They tried to find out from us how Coronavirus was controlled where the richest country even the United States, still has little control. They said that compared to the United States, Bangladesh may not be ahead in any way. However, in control of Coronavirus, Bangladesh is ahead of the United States in vaccination."
Zahid Maleque further said, "Many of us do not wear masks now-a-days. No one has died of Coronavirus in the last one month. This is a rare achievement and which there are very few countries in the world. That is why the GDP of Bangladesh at present is six per cent. No country in the world has that."
"The people of Bangladesh can go abroad without any hindrance because they are well in Corona. They don't have to show the coroner's certificate anywhere."
At that time, the minister also said that Bangladesh has received 29 crore vaccines so far. Of this, 26 crore have been vaccinated.


