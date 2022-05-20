ACC files fresh Tk 44cr misappropriation case against PK Halder

In a new development, the Anti-Corruption Commi-ssion (ACC) on Thursday filed a fresh case against Prashanta Kumar Halder -- also known as PK Halder, who was arrested in India, and 11 others on allegations of misappropriating Tk 44 crore.

ACC Assistant Director Md Rakibul Hayat filed the fresh case at the Dhaka Integrated District Office-1 on Thursday.

According to the case statement, the accused people used fraudulent means to embezzle Tk 44 crore from FAS Finance and Investment Ltd under the name of Diya Shipping Ltd, which is allegedly a non-existent entity.

The other accused in the case are former managing director of Diya Shipping Ltd Shiv Prasad Banerjee, Director Papia Banerjee, FAS Finance and Investment Chairman MA Hafeez, former chairman Md Siddiqur Rahman and Vice-Chairman Md Jahangir Alam, Director Arun Kumar Kundu, Anjan Kumar Roy, Md Mostain Billah, Ujjal Kumar Nandi, Satya Gopal Poddar and former managing director and chief executive officer of FAS Finance Russell Shahriar.











