Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 May, 2022, 12:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

3 to die for 1971 war crimes in Moulvibazar

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194

Moulvibazar, May 19: A court has sentenced three people to death for murder, rape and other crimes against humanity in Moulvibazar's Barlekha during the 1971 Liberation War.
The three convicted war criminals are Abdul Mannan aka Monai, Abdul Aziz aka Habul and his brother Abdul Matin.
Abdul Matin is currently at large, while the other two were present in court to hear the verdict.
The verdict was delivered
by a three-member International Crimes Tribunal bench led by Justice Md Shahinur Islam. The other members of the tribunal were Justice Md Abu Ahmed Jamadar and KM Hafizul Alam.
The three were sentenced to death after the prosecution managed to prove all five charges against the accused in the case.
Lawyer M Sarwar Hossain stood for Mannan while Aziz and his fugitive brother Matin were represented by state-appointed lawyer Abdus Sattar Palwan. Prosecutors Mukhlesur Rahman Badal and Sabina Yasmin Khan Munni represented the state during the hearing.
Aziz and Matin were trained as freedom fighters after moving to India with Chhatra League leaders and activists in 1971. They then fled to Barlekha at the end of their training, surrendered to the Pakistan army and became Razakars - a paramilitary force that supported the Pakistanis. Mannan joined the two afterwards, according to the documents submitted by the tribunal's investigation agency.
Aziz was involved in politics with BNP before being arrested in March 2016. Matin was involved with Jamaat-e-Islami.
The investigation agency also found evidence of Mannan's involvement in Islami Chhatra Sangha, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, during the 1971 Liberation War.
He became a Razakar member and joined Barlekha Thana's Peace Committee during the Liberation War. He was apprehended in March 2016.
"The accused claimed they were 'freedom fighters' but the tribunal failed to prove their claim in court," prosecutor Sabina Yasmin Khan Munni said.
"The testimonies of 17 witnesses and other documents proved that they joined Razakar group and committed murder, rape, torture and other crimes against humanity in opposition to the Liberation War."
The investigation agency of the tribunal launched an investigation into the case against Mannan, Aziz and Matin in 2014 and it was completed in 2016.
The war crimes tribunal issued arrest warrants against three of them on Feb 29 that year.
Police apprehended Mannan and Aziz on Mar 1 that year and the International Crimes Tribunal sent them to jail a day after their arrest. The law enforcers could not manage to catch fugitive Matin.  The investigation agency finalised the charge sheet against the three in November 2018 and the tribunal indicted them on May 15, 2018. The verdict came in the case after hearing arguments on Apr 12.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-BNP MP Noor Afroze jailed for 7 yrs
WB wants to know BD's C-19 success story: Zahid
ACC files fresh Tk 44cr misappropriation case against PK Halder
Biden meets leaders of Finland, Sweden, back their NATO bid
3 to die for 1971 war crimes in Moulvibazar
Cabinet approves 3 draft laws, clears Nat'l Health Policy, 2022
Flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj unchanged
PM asks ministries to tackle price, dollar crisis: Cabinet Secy


Latest News
Man who attacked Chattogram cops held
India, Bangladesh train services to resume shortly
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
Japan inflation hits seven-year high
Pfizer booster advised for children ages 5-11
Pakistan bans import of luxury items to boost economy
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
Canada to ban Huawei/ZTE 5G equipment
FIFA picks 1st women officials for men’s World Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday
65-day fishing ban in Bay begins Friday
Rohingya man held with crystal meth in Cox’s Bazar
IUBAT holds initiation programme for Summer -2022 students
Quickly resolve student
West’s unwise moves lead to global food crisis: Russian ambassador to US
PM’s remark on Khaleda amounts to death threat: Fakhrul
BCL leader Zubayer arrested for snatching Saydee
UN urges Ukraine grain release, WB pledges extra $12b
EU proposes nearly $300 bn roadmap to abandon Russian energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft