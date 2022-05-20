Cabinet approves 3 draft laws, clears Nat'l Health Policy, 2022

The Cabinet approved three draft laws - 'Haat and Bazar (Establish and Management) Act, 2022', 'Land Development Tax Act, 2022' and 'Land Reform Act, 2022' in principle in its Thursday's meeting held at Prime Minister's Office (PMO) with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The meeting also cleared the draft of 'National Mental Health Policy, 2022'.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media at the Secretariat.

The Cabinet Secretary said the Haat and Bazar (Establish and Management) Act, 2022 approved in principle in the meeting will replace an Ordinance of 1959 regarding the matter to make it time befitting.

He said that there are 26 articles in the proposed law. As per the law no one can set up any haat and bazar without permission from the government. If any unauthorized haat or bazar is set up in any area, the government will take over that as Khas land. The district administration and government will manage the lands of haat or bazar. No land can be transferred permanently.

As per the proposed law, if anyone or a group of

people illegally occupies Khas land of any haat and bazar and construct any establishment will be fined maximum Tk 500,000 or one year of imprisonment or both, he added.

The new draft of 'Land Development Tax Act, 2022', which was approved by the Cabinet, will replace the existing 'Land Development Tax Ordinance, 1976', Khandker Anwarul said.

As per the law, land development tax up to 25 bighas of agricultural land will be free, which was done by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. But if anyone owns more than 25 bighas of land, that person has to pay tax for the whole land.

"If any land is owned by more than one person, in that case there will be hearing to determine the specific portion of owners of that land. After that the land development tax will be determined," he added.

He said that for not paying of land development tax for more than three consecutive years, the penalty will be 6.25 per cent per annum.

Personal or family owned graveyard was put under the purview of this tax, he added.

The approved Land Reform Act, 2022 will replace an ordinance of 1984. Under the law, if any agricultural land produces export items or export oriented agricultural industries established on that land, then the 60 bigha ceiling for a person will not be applicable.

As per the existing law, no person can own more than 60 bighas of land. The government will take over that additional land if anyone is found in possession.

Any violation of this law will be punishable and the fine is up to Tk 100,000 or one month of imprisonment.

In the National Mental Health Policy Bangladesh 2022, the issues of mental health side by side the physical health was given more importance.

The Cabinet Secretary said the meeting also discussed the Covid-19 related matters and was apprised that World Bank has allocated around US$1billion loan to Bangladesh to carry out next programmes.

The country has shown tremendous success in tackling Covid-19 pandemic situation, he added.

Regarding the toll of Padma Bridge for vehicles, he said that usually the toll is fixed at the rate of 1.5 times higher than the ferry fees.

The bridge authority has to pay back the money to the government at one percent interest rate, he also added.













