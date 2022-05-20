Flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj unchanged



Torrential rains and onrush of flood waters from upstream have worsened flood situation in many parts of Sylhet. The rail line of Sylhet-Chattak has gone under water. The photo was taken from Hasnabad in Sylhet on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

It has been raining intermittently in different upazilas of Sylhet and Sunamganj since Thursday. This has increased the sufferings of the residents of the flood-hit areas.

According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), the flood situation in the low laying areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts in the northeastern region may remain steady in the next 24 hours.

The FFWC report issued on Thursday forecast that the rising trend in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma rivers may continue in the next 48 hours.

According to the numerical weather forecast of meteorological agencies, there is chance of heavy rainfall at some places of the northern and north-eastern regions of the country along with adjoining states of Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Tripura of India in the next 24 hours.

The water level of the Dharla, Teesta and Dudhkumar rivers of the northern region of Bangladesh is still rising, which may continue rising in next 24 hours and may rise rapidly at times.

The major rivers of the north-eastern region of the country in the Upper Meghna basin are in rising trend which may continue in next 24 hours and may rise rapidly at times on some points of major rivers - Surma, Kushiyara, Bhugai-Kangsha, Dhanu Baulai, Manu, Khowai - of the north-eastern region.

Our correspondent from Sylhet reports that it was raining intermittently in different places of Sylhet since Thursday morning. This has increased the suffering of the residents of the flood-hit areas.

Besides, new areas were reported to be flooded bordering Zakiganj, Kanaighat, Gowainghat, Jaintapur, Kompaniganj, Golapganj and Beanibazar upazilas. The water level in Sylhet city also continues rising. As a result, misery has reached its peak in the flood-hit districts.

Meanwhile, a severe cyclone swept through Sylhet at Wednesday night. The increasing rainfall at Meghalaya of India and across the border has also impacted the floods. As a result, water of various rivers including Surma, Kushiyara and Sari is flowing over the danger mark.

Along with the suffering of the people in the flood-hit area for flooding of roads, bridges, culverts, houses and shops, crisis of fresh water has also been found. It has increased the misery for the distressed people.

At least 500 educational institutions in Sylhet have been flooded. Besides, shelter centers have been opened in about 200 educational institutions. As a result, the administration announced closure of the educational institutions in the district.

Saeed Chowdhury, a Senior Meteorologist at the Sylhet Meteorological Office, said, "Nature is behaving very badly at the moment. The incessant rains on the one hand and the steep slopes on the other have combined to make the Sylhet region tasteless. He also said that the situation will not improve suddenly.

Asif Ahmed, executive engineer of Sylhet District Water Development Board, said, "The river water in Sylhet is rising abnormally. The water level of all the rivers has crossed the danger level for the last two days. In different places, river banks have flooded the cities and villages. The water level in every part of Sylhet district has risen by one to one and a half feet in the last 24 hours."

Our Correspondent from Sunamganj reports that due to continuous rainfall in the upper region, the flood situation of Sunamganj Sadar, Chhatak and Doarabazar is remained unchanged. More low-lying areas are being flooded with the fresh water entering in the areas.

More than 10,000 people of Doarabazar Sadar, Surma, Dohalia and Chhatak's Islampur, Noabai, Singchapaoir, Uttar Khurma, Jauabazar and Kalaruka have been victimized.

The administration has evacuated the water confined families of the area along with their domestic animals and taken them to the temporary shelters opened in the district.

At least three people were killed and 15 others sustained injuries after being struck by lightning while working on a paddy field in the Kalagaon area of the district's Tahirpur upazila on Thursday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

A group of farm workers was working on the paddy field when they were struck by lightning around 11am, said Abdul Latif Tarafdar, officer-in-charge of Tahidpur Police Station.

While three of them died on the spot, the injured were admitted to a local hospital.

Our Correspondent from Moulavibazar reports that Boro crops of more than 500 hectares of land in Kamalganj upazila low-lying area submerged due to the upstream water entered and heavy rainfall.

The famers have started harvesting the semi-ripen crops fearing fresh flood in the area.











The overall flood situation in the low laying areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts remains unchanged.It has been raining intermittently in different upazilas of Sylhet and Sunamganj since Thursday. This has increased the sufferings of the residents of the flood-hit areas.According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), the flood situation in the low laying areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts in the northeastern region may remain steady in the next 24 hours.The FFWC report issued on Thursday forecast that the rising trend in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma rivers may continue in the next 48 hours.According to the numerical weather forecast of meteorological agencies, there is chance of heavy rainfall at some places of the northern and north-eastern regions of the country along with adjoining states of Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Tripura of India in the next 24 hours.The water level of the Dharla, Teesta and Dudhkumar rivers of the northern region of Bangladesh is still rising, which may continue rising in next 24 hours and may rise rapidly at times.The major rivers of the north-eastern region of the country in the Upper Meghna basin are in rising trend which may continue in next 24 hours and may rise rapidly at times on some points of major rivers - Surma, Kushiyara, Bhugai-Kangsha, Dhanu Baulai, Manu, Khowai - of the north-eastern region.Our correspondent from Sylhet reports that it was raining intermittently in different places of Sylhet since Thursday morning. This has increased the suffering of the residents of the flood-hit areas.Besides, new areas were reported to be flooded bordering Zakiganj, Kanaighat, Gowainghat, Jaintapur, Kompaniganj, Golapganj and Beanibazar upazilas. The water level in Sylhet city also continues rising. As a result, misery has reached its peak in the flood-hit districts.Meanwhile, a severe cyclone swept through Sylhet at Wednesday night. The increasing rainfall at Meghalaya of India and across the border has also impacted the floods. As a result, water of various rivers including Surma, Kushiyara and Sari is flowing over the danger mark.Along with the suffering of the people in the flood-hit area for flooding of roads, bridges, culverts, houses and shops, crisis of fresh water has also been found. It has increased the misery for the distressed people.At least 500 educational institutions in Sylhet have been flooded. Besides, shelter centers have been opened in about 200 educational institutions. As a result, the administration announced closure of the educational institutions in the district.Saeed Chowdhury, a Senior Meteorologist at the Sylhet Meteorological Office, said, "Nature is behaving very badly at the moment. The incessant rains on the one hand and the steep slopes on the other have combined to make the Sylhet region tasteless. He also said that the situation will not improve suddenly.Asif Ahmed, executive engineer of Sylhet District Water Development Board, said, "The river water in Sylhet is rising abnormally. The water level of all the rivers has crossed the danger level for the last two days. In different places, river banks have flooded the cities and villages. The water level in every part of Sylhet district has risen by one to one and a half feet in the last 24 hours."Our Correspondent from Sunamganj reports that due to continuous rainfall in the upper region, the flood situation of Sunamganj Sadar, Chhatak and Doarabazar is remained unchanged. More low-lying areas are being flooded with the fresh water entering in the areas.More than 10,000 people of Doarabazar Sadar, Surma, Dohalia and Chhatak's Islampur, Noabai, Singchapaoir, Uttar Khurma, Jauabazar and Kalaruka have been victimized.The administration has evacuated the water confined families of the area along with their domestic animals and taken them to the temporary shelters opened in the district.At least three people were killed and 15 others sustained injuries after being struck by lightning while working on a paddy field in the Kalagaon area of the district's Tahirpur upazila on Thursday.The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.A group of farm workers was working on the paddy field when they were struck by lightning around 11am, said Abdul Latif Tarafdar, officer-in-charge of Tahidpur Police Station.While three of them died on the spot, the injured were admitted to a local hospital.Our Correspondent from Moulavibazar reports that Boro crops of more than 500 hectares of land in Kamalganj upazila low-lying area submerged due to the upstream water entered and heavy rainfall.The famers have started harvesting the semi-ripen crops fearing fresh flood in the area.