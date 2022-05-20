PM asks ministries to tackle price, dollar crisis: Cabinet Secy

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam said that a new policy of economic austerity is coming in the next two to three days to keep the prices of daily commodities at a tolerable level and to control USD against BDT.

The cabinet has instructed the concerned to take action in this regard. A cabinet meeting was held at his office on Thursday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. After the meeting, the Cabinet Secretary in the secretariat gave this information in response to a question of the journalists.

Asked whether the prices of daily necessities were discussed at the Cabinet meeting, the secretary said, "The meeting discussed the economic situation of the country." Commodity prices have been discussed in detail. The Ministry of Commerce and Finance has been instructed to formulate adequate and comprehensive measures and to submit to the concerned officials.

In particular the discussion and decision would be to monitor how prices of

goods are going up or the supply is going down -how to handle these things and what would be the better policy and where to be strict. These should be discussed and highlighted within two or three days.

Besides, how to solve the crisis of dollar is to sit in front of the press in two-three days with Bangladesh Bank. The Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce and Bangladesh Bank will announce the final decision in the next two to three days.

Khandaker Anwarul Islam said, "We have told them that what we should do in this scenario like an example as now we do have many local fruits in this season so we do not need foreign fruits and to control import of foreign fruits we can impose more duty."

Every year on an average Tk8 to Tk9 thousand crore worth fruits are being imported. Tk9 billion crore is more than worth one billion dollars. So if more duty is imposed such dollars will be saved and like fruits many other commodities will also be discussed. We told the concerned officials to discuss it within two to three days and decide to impose higher duty temporarily as per discussions.

Khandaker Anwarul Islam said the whole world is suffering. "Yesterday I saw it is nine per cent inflation in Great Britain and in the United States it is more than eight per cent. We are not outsider of the world, we are part of the world. In that case we may also face some trouble," he said.

