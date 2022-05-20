

Language Movement veteran Abdul Gaffar Chy no more

He breathed his last at Barnet Hospital in London due to cardiac arrest around 6:45am local time on Thursday, Ekushey Award winning journalist Swadesh Roy told the media.

88-year-old veteran writer Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury was suffering from various problems

due to his old age.

Gaffar Chowdhury suffered from diabetes and kidney disease and was admitted to North Week Hospital in London two months ago.

President M Abdul Hamid prayed for the departed soul of Gaffar Chowdhury and conveyed his deepest condolences to his bereaved family.

In a condolence message, the President said that Bangladesh has lost a pioneer who was progressive, creative and believed in the spirit of the Liberation War. His immortal song on Language Movement gave immense courage and inspiration to the Bengali nation during the Liberation War of 1971.

In a message of condolence, the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

"Gaffar Chowdhury continued his works throughout his life to present the actual history in front of the world supporting the pledge of the Father of the Nation to build Golden Bengal and upholding the non-communal spirit of Bangalis," she said.

The Prime Minister said that during the Liberation War Gaffar Chowdhury encouraged the freedom fighters through his writings in the Bangladesh government registered weekly 'Joy Bangla'.

"Despite living abroad, through his write-ups he presented the ideology of the Liberation War of Bangladesh in national and international media," she added.

A number of Cabinet members expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Chowdhury.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud in a message of condolence said, "The death of Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury is a tragic loss of a legend. Abdul Gaffar is best known for writing "Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano Ekushey February".

Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, State Minister for Social Welfare Md Ashraf Ali Khan, Primary and Mass Education State Minister Md Zakir Hossain mourned his death in separate condolence messages.

Besides, Awami League Advisory Council Member and 14-Party's alliance spokesman Amir Hossain Amu also condoled the death of Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury.

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of legendary journalist and columnist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury.

In a condolence message today BFUJ President Omar Faruque and Secretary General Dip Azad said the nation faces an irreparable loss in the death of Gaffar Chowdhury. The nation will ever remember his contribution to journalism and language movement, they added.

The BFUJ leaders prayed for peace of his departed souls and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved members of his family.

Meanwhile our DU Correspondent adds, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Thursday expressed deep grief over the death of legendary journalist, writer and columnist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury.

In a condolence message on Thursday, the Vice-Chancellor said that Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, the composer of our great language movement's ageless song 'Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February', was a former proud student of Dhaka University.

"Through his writings, he played a pivotal role in presenting to the nation the true history of the historical language movement, the great independence movement and various democratic movements," Prof Akhtaruzzaman said.

Abdul Gaffar was born in Ulania village under Mehendiganj upazila in Barisal district in 1934. He graduated from Dhaka University in 1959 and went to England on October 5 in 1974.

Before moving to the United Kingdom, he worked as a journalist in different national newspapers in Dhaka. During the Liberation War in 1971, he worked for Joy Bangla, Jugantar and Anandabazar Patrika.

Abdul Gaffar founded the newspaper Notun Din in UK.

He wrote a total of 35 five books including "Dan Pithe Shawkat", "Chandrodwiper Upakhyan", "Nam Na Jana Bhore", "Nil Jamuna", "Shesh Rajanir Chand", "Polashi Thekey Dhanmondi", "Bastobotar Nirikhey".

Gaffar received numerous awards including Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1967, Ekushey Padak, Unesco Literary Award, Bangabandhu Award, Shanghati Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008, Sadhinota Padak in 2009.













