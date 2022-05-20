US lawmakers' support sought to get over sanction on RAB

The parliamentary standing committee on Foreign Affairs has sought the US lawmakers' support for lifting US sanctions on the RAB and to discuss other bi-lateral issues with the members of Congressional Bangladesh Caucus of the Biden Administration.

A four member parliamentary team, lead by Col (Rtd) Muhammad Faruk Khan is now visiting USA, initiating the talks between Bangladesh and US lawmakers in improving further the existing friendly relationship between Bangladesh and the United States.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the parliamentary committee has sought the support of Congressman Steve Chabot in a meeting to revitalize the Congressional Bangladesh Caucus, a Foreign Ministry release said on Thursday.

Congressman Steve

Chabot, the ranking member of the influential US House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia has expressed his readiness to lead the proposed caucus as Co-Chair of the Caucus.

He said the Caucus would help in improving further the existing friendly relationship between Bangladesh and the United States.

"The Parliamentary delegation is also scheduled to meet with Congressman Dwight Evans (Democrat-Pennsylvania) and discuss issues of mutual interest between Bangladesh and the United States, the release said.

During the meeting, US senator Ted Cruz (Republican-Texas) and Congressman Steve Chabot (Republican-Ohio) have expressed their willingness to facilitate further strengthening Washington-Dhaka relations, it added.

A four-member delegation led by its Chairman Muhammad Faruk Khan (the other members are Nurul Islam Nahid, Nahim Razzak, and Kazi Nabil Ahmed) has conducted the meeting at the respective offices of the Senator and the Congressman at Capitol Hill on Wednesday in Washington DC. Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States M Shahidul Islam and Embassy officials were present in the meetings, press release said.

Earlier, the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs in a meeting on April 27 in 2022 at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban considered it an utter failure that the Bangladesh Embassy in the US was totally oblivious of such a decision of the US against this important law enforcement agency in Bangladesh.

During the meetings, the Parliamentary delegation briefed the US lawmakers on Bangladesh's impressive socio-economic development that has taken place under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The delegation highlighted Bangladesh's sustained economic growth, efficient COVID-19 management and measures to improve democratic governance. The Bangladeshi lawmakers acknowledged US humanitarian and political support to cope with more than 1 million displaced Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh.

They also requested the US lawmakers to persuade Myanmar in all possible ways to create a safe environment in Rakhine State to ensure safe and voluntary return of Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

The US lawmakers commended Bangladesh's generousity in hosting this huge number of Rohingyas and said that they would continue their efforts to address the Rohingya issue.

The Bangladesh delegation also appreciated the US government's donation of 64 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Dhaka.

Both sides underscored the importance of further expansion of trade and investment cooperation and deepening of the multifaceted partnership in the coming days.

Senator Ted Cruz, a member of the powerful Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, stressed enhanced economic cooperation between the two countries.

In this regard, he mentioned that the United States, in particular the State of Texas, was eager to engage more with Bangladesh for cooperation in the energy sector.

The delegation reiterated Bangladesh's request for the deportation of Rashed Chowdhury, the self-confessed killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.












