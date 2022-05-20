Video
Friday, 20 May, 2022
Miscellaneous

PM’s remark on Khaleda amounts to a ‘death threat’: Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

THAKURGAON, May 19: BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's remark on pushing Khaleda Zia into the river from the Padma Bridge is tantamount to a direct 'death threat'.
"I was surprised by the prime minister's statement on the Padma Bridge involving our leader (Khaleda).  Being a prime minister of a country, no matter how she comes to power, can't make such a comment," he said.
Speaking at a meeting of Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal at the district BNP office, Fakhrul also said their party chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is a former PM and Leader of the Opposition.
He said talking about throwing a national leader off Padma Bridge can never be a normal thing. "The prime minister's remark is tantamount to a direct death threat. I was shocked and angry over such a comment, and I strongly condemn it."
The BNP leader said their party never expects such apolitical and indecent statements from the head of the government. "But that is her natural trait. This is how she speaks and this is how she behaves indecently with her political opponents. It is devoid of any political etiquette."
He also bemoaned that it is unfortunate for the nation to tolerate such a leader.  "All the statements she (Hasina) is making these days are completely devoid of political etiquette and decency."
Fakhrul said people with healthy thoughts can never make such a statement. "I strongly protest the remark and urge her to refrain from making such statements.  Otherwise, we will look for a legal option."
Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told a discussion meeting of Awami League that Khaleda Zia once said that the Padma Bridge would collapse while using it as it was being constructed with patchworks. "What should now be done to them? They should be taken to the Padma Bridge and pushed into the river from there," she said. The much-awaited Padma Bridge is likely to be opened to traffic in last week of June.    -UNB



