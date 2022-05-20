Video
Quader hopes AL to win next general polls defying conspiracies

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday hoped that his party will become victorious in the next general elections by defying all conspiracies against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
"Awami League will reach the port of victory in the next general elections by tackling the ongoing conspiracy against Sheikh Hasina," he said.
Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, expressed his optimism over it while speaking virtually the triennial council of Gazipur district unit of Awami League from his residence here.
He urged all party leaders and workers to be united by resolving all internal disputes ahead of the next general elections and council.
"We have to make the party Awami League more organized," he added.
After the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members in 1975, Sheikh Hasina liberated the country's besieged democracy by taking a vow to unite the Awami League, he continued.
The minister added killers of Bangabandhu and the war criminals were brought to justice freeing the nation from stigma as Sheikh Hasina had returned to her homeland Bangladesh.
Lauding the premier's contribution to the country, he said the Padma Bridge is being built with domestic funds, defying all conspiracies and threats.
Noting that the much awaited Padma Bridge would be inaugurated next month, Quader said a press conference would be held soon to inform date of inauguration of the bridge.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will finalize the date of inauguration of the bridge, he added.
In response to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement on the cost of construction of the Padma Bridge, he said this project is being implemented at a cost of about Taka 30 thousand 193 crore after facing many hurdles due to the massive current in Padma River.
This project has been completed with cent percent honesty, he said.
Quader said the successful completion of the Padma Bridge has triggered jealousy among BNP leaders including Mirza Fakhrul.
With Gazipur District unit of Awami League President AKM Mozammel Haque in the chair, the council was attended, among others, by Awami League presidium member Dr Abdur Razzaque, AL's organizing secretary Mirza Azam, Women's Affairs Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Central Committee Meher Afroz Chumki and state minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

