|
Man goes missing
|
Abid Miah, 57, resident of Kaunia Village under Faridganj Police Station in Chandpur, went missing.
He went missing from Monday (May 16, 2022) morning around 10:00am, said a press release.
According to family members, he was last seen when he left home for Dhaka. He was seen wearing a white-colored Panjabi.
Missing Abid Miah's physical identification marks: Height 5'5'', colour: black, face: long with beard, hair: black.
If any kindhearted person finds him, he/she is requested to contact the following address- Kusum Begum, Mobile No- 01817777945 Village: West Kaunia (Mohammad Ali Bepari House), Post: Kaunia, Police Station: Kaunia, District: Chandpur.
His wife Kusum Begum filed a General Diary (GD No-933) with Faridganj Police Station of Chandpur.