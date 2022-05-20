

Man goes missing

He went missing from Monday (May 16, 2022) morning around 10:00am, said a press release.

According to family members, he was last seen when he left home for Dhaka. He was seen wearing a white-colored Panjabi.

Missing Abid Miah's physical identification marks: Height 5'5'', colour: black, face: long with beard, hair: black.

If any kindhearted person finds him, he/she is requested to contact the following address- Kusum Begum, Mobile No- 01817777945 Village: West Kaunia (Mohammad Ali Bepari House), Post: Kaunia, Police Station: Kaunia, District: Chandpur.

