World Metrology Day today

World Metrology Day, commemorating the anniversary of signature by representatives of 17 nations of the 'Metre Convention-1875', will be observed today in Bangladesh like elsewhere across the world.

The event was held in Paris on May 20 celebrating the International System of Units (ISU).

Like all member countries of International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) and International Bureau of Legal Metrology (BIML), the day will be marked at the initiative of the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) in Bangladesh.

The theme of the World Metrology Day-2022 is 'Metrology in Digital Era'.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today issued separate messages wishing the success of all programmes on the occasion.

On the eve of the day, the President, in his message, said BSTI, as the national standards body, has an important role to play in providing the desired services to the people by formulating and implementing standards for goods and services and ensuring accurate measurements in all areas of trade and commerce.










