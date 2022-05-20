Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 May, 2022, 12:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

World Metrology Day today

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208

World Metrology Day, commemorating the anniversary of signature by representatives of 17 nations of the 'Metre Convention-1875', will be observed today in Bangladesh like elsewhere across the world.
The event was held in Paris on May 20 celebrating the International System of Units (ISU).
Like all member countries of International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) and International Bureau of Legal Metrology (BIML), the day will be marked at the initiative of the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) in Bangladesh.
The theme of the World Metrology Day-2022 is 'Metrology in Digital Era'.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today issued separate messages wishing the success of all programmes on the occasion.
On the eve of the day, the President, in his message, said BSTI, as the national standards body, has an important role to play in providing the desired services to the people by formulating and implementing standards for goods and services and ensuring accurate measurements in all areas of trade and commerce.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man goes missing
World Metrology Day today
Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Administration) Air Vice Marshal M Sayed Hossain
5,000 children to get nutrition support in Rajshahi city
College student stabbed dead in Chattogram
Haribhanga mango to appear in markets from June
Updating of voter lists begins in Khulna
Kutubkhali canal in the capital Jatrabari is in dire state


Latest News
Man who attacked Chattogram cops held
India, Bangladesh train services to resume shortly
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
Japan inflation hits seven-year high
Pfizer booster advised for children ages 5-11
Pakistan bans import of luxury items to boost economy
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
Canada to ban Huawei/ZTE 5G equipment
FIFA picks 1st women officials for men’s World Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday
65-day fishing ban in Bay begins Friday
Rohingya man held with crystal meth in Cox’s Bazar
IUBAT holds initiation programme for Summer -2022 students
Quickly resolve student
West’s unwise moves lead to global food crisis: Russian ambassador to US
PM’s remark on Khaleda amounts to death threat: Fakhrul
BCL leader Zubayer arrested for snatching Saydee
UN urges Ukraine grain release, WB pledges extra $12b
EU proposes nearly $300 bn roadmap to abandon Russian energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft