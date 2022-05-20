Video
Friday, 20 May, 2022
5,000 children to get nutrition support in Rajshahi city

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, May 19: Around 5,000 children aged between six months to five years in the city will be brought under nutrition support aimed at boosting their physical and mental development.
Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) will extend the support in association with Bangladesh's Urban Public Health Strengthening Project supported by United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (USCDC) and the Save the Children Bangladesh.
The RCC launched the 52-day programme of assessing malnutrition and distribution of micro-nutrition powder among the children at a meeting held at its city bhaban conference hall on Thursday.
Under the programme, various works, including assessing proper weight and height of children, supplementary food, age-wise food intake, distribution of food packets among the children suffering from malnutrition and creating public awareness, will be conducted.
Dr Tamanna Bashar, Public Health Expert of Save the Children, gave an illustration about Rajshahi city's public health system strengthening project during her concept paper presentation.
RCC Ward Councilor Nuruzzaman Tuku, Chief Health Officer Dr Anjuman Ara Begum, USCDC Consultant Dr Syed Hassan Abdullah, Assistant Director of Kurmitola General Hospital Lt Col Nazmul Huda and USCDC Project Manager Dr Uzzal Qumar Roy addressed the meeting.


