College student stabbed dead in Chattogram
Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM Count : 227
CHATTOGRAM, May 19: A 17-year-old college student has been stabbed to death allegedly by some miscreants in Chandnaish upazila in Chattogram.
The deceased was identified as Zahed Hossain Awal, a resident of Chandnaish municipality area. He was a class XI student of Gachbaria Government College in the upazila.
Police said some miscreants stabbed Awal and two others- Raihan Hossain Tanel, 22, and Yeasin Arafat Sagar, 16- over previous enmity in Joara Fakirpara area on Wednesday night.
Later, they were rushed to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where doctors declared Awal dead.
Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chandnaish police station, said the motive behind the killings will be known after an investigation.
"Efforts are on to arrest the killers," the OC added.