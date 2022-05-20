Video
Friday, 20 May, 2022, 12:56 PM
City News

Haribhanga mango to appear in markets from June

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

RANGPUR, May 19: The remarkably admired, fibreless and tasty local variety 'Haribhanga' mango is expected to appear in markets from the third week of June in Rangpur and its adjoining areas.
Harvest of 'Haribhanga' mango will continue till July next.
Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) and farmers are expecting a better production of the mango this time despite some damages caused by hailstorms and stormy weather recently.
Despite massive blooming and huge formation of fruits and less rainfalls in the initial stages, subsequent stormy weather and hailstorms damaged buds and growing 'Haribhanga' mangoes.
"Farmers have cultivated 'Haribhanga' mango on 2,800 hectares of land in the area including 1,887 hectares in Rangpur alone," said DAE Deputy Director for Rangpur Agriculturist Md. Obaidur Rahman Mandal.
Farmers and traders are expecting to make trade of 'Haribhanga' mango worth between Taka 150 crore and Taka 175 crore in Rangpur and at some places of adjoining districts this time.
"Cultivation of 'Haribhanga' mango is expanding fast in all eight upazilas of Rangpur and Parbatipur, Nababganj, Fulbari, Birampur and Chirirbandar upazilas of Dinajpur and other adjoining areas," Mandal added.
Farers are also cultivating the popular variety of mango in dozens of villages in Nilphamari, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Gaibandha, Kurigram and Lalmonirhat districts.
Talking to BSS, mango growers said that some of them wrongly applied excess hormones at the roots of mango trees on the advice of some seasonal fruit traders with the hope of getting additional yields of big-sized fruits this time.    -BSS


