KHULNA, May 19: The first phase of updating voter lists will begin on May 20 (Friday) in 15 upazilas and the city's three areas including Daulatpur, Sonadanga and Sadar areas under Khulna City Corporation (KCC).

Election Commissioner (EC) Brigadier General (Retired) Md Ahsan Habib Khan is expected to inaugurate the updating programme at Khulna Shilpakala Academy auditorium as the chief guest on Thursday morning.